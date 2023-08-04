FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Sports

The Twins put Buxton on the injured list with a hamstring strain; Luplow claimed off waivers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a strained right hamstring that is expected to keep him out for at least two weeks, and outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers from Toronto to fill his roster spot.

The move was made retroactive to Wednesday. Buxton was hurt on Tuesday at St. Louis while running out a double, his fifth in three games. He’s batting .207 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs in 85 games, still not cleared to return to center field because of the condition of his right knee that limited him last season. Buxton missed 10 games earlier this year because of a bruised left rib. Playing in eight more games this season would give him his highest total since 2017.

Luplow, who can also play first base, played in seven games for the Blue Jays after spending most of the season in Triple-A. He has played in parts of seven major league seasons with five teams, mostly with Cleveland. He hit .276 with 15 home runs and a .923 OPS in 85 games in 2019.

Relief pitcher Brock Stewart was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Luplow on the 40-man roster. Stewart, who allowed only two runs in 25 2/3 innings with 35 strikeouts before being sidelined by right elbow tendinitis, is expected to be out for another month.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB