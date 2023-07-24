FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Byron Buxton placed on paternity list; Twins recall Larnach

Minnesota Twins’ Byron Buxton scores on double by teammate Christian Vazquez against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

By BRIAN HALL
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton was placed on the paternity list Monday by the Minnesota Twins, who recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul.

Buxton reached base three times in Sunday’s comeback win against the Chicago White Sox and immediately left to be with his wife, who would give birth to the couple’s third child.

The 29-year-old Buxton is tied for the team lead with 17 home runs this season, is second with 40 RBIs and leads the team with 46 runs scored. But the streaky Buxton, who’s been limited to designated hitter duties because of injuries, has struggled overall to a .195 batting average in 81 games this season.

Larnach, 26, has played in 47 games for Minnesota this season, hitting .211 with six homers and 31 RBIs.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports