Santana dons López jersey as former and current Twins pitchers share pregame moment at mound

Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Johan Santana, right, wearing a Pablo Lopez jersey, talks to the current pitcher before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhorn)
Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Johan Santana wears a Pablo Lopez jersey and throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhorn)
Former Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer acknowledges the fans before catching the ceremonial first pitch from Johan Santana before Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jordan Johnson)
Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Johan Santana throws out the first pitch before Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jordan Johnson)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When former Minnesota Twins star Johan Santana threw out the ceremonial first pitch, the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner had a special guest bring him the ball: Pablo López.

When López approached the mound, Santana had a surprise for the Twins right-hander who grew up idolizing him. Santana took off his jacket to reveal a white No. 49 López jersey, before the two Venezuelans shared a smile and a hug as the Target Field crowd roared before Game 3 of the AL Division Series against Houston.

López wore a Santana jersey to the ballpark last week before he pitched the Twins to victory in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against Toronto.

Santana’s pitch was to Joe Mauer, his former batterymate and a fellow Twins Hall of Fame member.

