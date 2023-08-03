Twins call up 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel and put struggling starter Joe Ryan on IL

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike
Sports

Twins call up 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel and put struggling starter Joe Ryan on IL

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan pauses after giving up a three-run home run to St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan pauses after giving up a three-run home run to St. Louis Cardinals’ Alec Burleson during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins called up left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, and placed struggling starter Joe Ryan on the injured list on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Keuchel signed a minor league contract with the Twins in June. He posted a 1.13 ERA in six starts for Triple-A St. Paul, with 28 strikeouts and a .233 opponent batting average over 32 innings.

Keuchel, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner and two-time All-Star, has a 101-91 career record and a 3.98 ERA over parts of 11 major league seasons with the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

Ryan landed on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain. He’s 9-8 with a 4.43 ERA this season, having allowed 17 home runs over his last seven starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB