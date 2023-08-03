Twins call up 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel and put struggling starter Joe Ryan on IL

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins called up left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, and placed struggling starter Joe Ryan on the injured list on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Keuchel signed a minor league contract with the Twins in June. He posted a 1.13 ERA in six starts for Triple-A St. Paul, with 28 strikeouts and a .233 opponent batting average over 32 innings.

Keuchel, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner and two-time All-Star, has a 101-91 career record and a 3.98 ERA over parts of 11 major league seasons with the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

Ryan landed on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain. He’s 9-8 with a 4.43 ERA this season, having allowed 17 home runs over his last seven starts.

