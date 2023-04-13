Twins put Farmer on injured list after hit in face by pitch

Minnesota Twins' Kyle Farmer exits the game with trainers after being hit in the head by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, the day after he was hit in the face by a pitch and needed surgery to reset his bottom four teeth and suture lacerations around his lower lip.

The Twins made the move before their game against the New York Yankees. They already had four regular position players on the injured list.

“The scar is probably going to be there. It’s significant,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “His bottom four teeth were pushed back.”

The Twins had quite the scare when the 32-year-old Farmer was knocked to the dirt by a 92 mph fastball that got away from Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning of Minnesota’s win on Wednesday. Farmer avoided any fractures to his jaw, which Baldelli said was “probably some sort of miracle.”

“I don’t anticipate there being a timeline any time soon,” Baldelli said. “We may have a general rough idea and then there’s the build back once he heals up. ... He’s not going to be eating solid food for at least a little while, things like that that we’re going to have to work through.”

Outfielder Kyle Garlick was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul to take Farmer’s spot. Outfielder Gilberto Celestino was transferred to the 60-day injured list so Garlick could be added to the 40-man roster.

