Sports

Twins place infielder Royce Lewis on injured list and recall Miranda from minors

Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis watches his single against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Minnesota Twins’ Royce Lewis watches his single against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed infielder Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left oblique strain and recalled José Miranda from Triple-A St. Paul.

Lewis was injured Saturday while running out a grounder in the third inning of a game against the Orioles.

“He’ll be out for a little while, for sure,” manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday before the series finale. “There’s nothing we can do about that.”

Lewis has played in 26 games for the Twins this season, hitting .326 with two doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs. He batted .382 in his last 12 games.

Miranda began the season with Minnesota, batting .220 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 35 games before being optioned to St. Paul on May 10. He was in the Twins’ starting lineup Sunday, batting seventh and playing third base.

“Getting him right out there, getting him in the lineup is a positive,” Baldelli said. “He’s a guy we have high expectations for and a guy we think has ability. So it’s good to see José back.”

Baldelli said Miranda would play third and first base.

“He’s going to play. Is it every day? Probably not,” Baldelli said. “But it will be a good amount.”

