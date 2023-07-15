Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises
José Miranda put on injured list by Twins, who recall Matt Wallner from Triple-A

Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda waits for a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Third baseman José Miranda was put on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Saturday because of a right shoulder impingement, and top prospect Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

Miranda is hitting .211 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs. The IL move was retroactive to Wednesday.

Wallner, an outfielder, is in his third stint this season with the Twins after hitting .368 with one home run and four RBIs in 11 games.

Optioned to the minors on May 29 after reaching base safely in his final six at-bats for the big league team, Wallner hit .423 with three home runs and RBIs in his first six games back at St. Paul. Wallner is hitting .308 with 11 doubles, seven homers and 31 RBIs in 36 games at Triple-A this season.

“I just feel like I’ve been consistent since I left,” Wallner said. “I’ve hit the ball well. The biggest thing is that I’ve put the ball in play more than I ever have, so I feel good about that part.”

