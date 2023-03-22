Two found dead in eastern Missouri home; man in custody

TROY, Mo. (AP) — A man described as a person of interest is now in custody after a couple in their 70s were found dead inside an eastern Missouri home.

The victims were discovered Tuesday night at a mobile home in Troy, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis. Names and other details about the victims have not been released. Police have not disclosed how they died.

Police used drones to help in the search for a man in his early 20s. Troy police announced Wednesday afternoon that the man was in custody. No charges have been filed.