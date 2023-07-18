FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CIITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Coroner identifies two victims killed by man who later died in police shootout in Louisiana

A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy is seen at FMT Shipyard and Repair after two employees were shot and killed in Harvey, La., Monday, July 17, 2023. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy is seen at FMT Shipyard and Repair after two employees were shot and killed in Harvey, La., Monday, July 17, 2023. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Law enforcement officers work at the St. Germain Apartments in the 2200 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey, La., Monday, July 17, 2023. A man suspected of killing two former co-workers earlier in the day at a shipyard near New Orleans was shot to death hours later by deputies in an afternoon gunfight at the apartment complex. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Law enforcement officers work at the St. Germain Apartments in the 2200 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey, La., Monday, July 17, 2023. A man suspected of killing two former co-workers earlier in the day at a shipyard near New Orleans was shot to death hours later by deputies in an afternoon gunfight at the apartment complex. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Law enforcement officers work at the St. Germain Apartments in the 2200 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey, La., Monday, July 17, 2023. A man suspected of killing two former co-workers earlier in the day at a shipyard near New Orleans was shot to death hours later by deputies in an afternoon gunfight at the apartment complex. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Law enforcement officers work at the St. Germain Apartments in the 2200 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey, La., Monday, July 17, 2023. A man suspected of killing two former co-workers earlier in the day at a shipyard near New Orleans was shot to death hours later by deputies in an afternoon gunfight at the apartment complex. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

HARVEY, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have identified the former shipyard worker who was killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies Monday, and the two ex-coworkers the man had gunned down hours before he was killed.

The suspect killed Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in suburban New Orleans was Willis Thomas, 31, of Harvey, Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich, the Jefferson Parish coroner, told New Orleans news outlets.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies tracked Thomas to his apartment a couple of hours after he killed two of his former coworkers, identified by Cvitanovich as Nakie James Brown, 48, and Dustin Parrie Jr., 20, at FMT Shipyard.

Other news
FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands prominently, April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Lawmakers in Louisiana's Republican-dominated Legislature have opted to return to the Capitol for a veto session to begin July 18, 2023, in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' recent bill rejections, which included blocking a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youths and the state's version of “Don't Say Gay” legislation. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)
Louisiana lawmakers overturn governor’s veto on gender-affirming care ban for transgender minors
Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature overturned Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent veto of a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors on Tuesday.
FILE - Vehicles enter the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary — Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La., Aug. 5, 2008. In a federal court filing dated Monday, July 17, 2023, advocates said that juveniles held in a former death row building at the Louisiana prison for adults are suffering through dangerous heat and psychologically damaging isolation in their cells with little or no mental health care, inadequate schooling and foul water. In the filing, advocates asked a judge to order that the youths be moved. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
Louisiana youths held at adult prison’s old death row suffer heat, isolation, advocates say
Advocates for juveniles held in a former death row building at a Louisiana prison for adults say the youths are suffering through dangerous heat and psychologically damaging isolation in their prison cells with little or no mental health care, inadequate schooling and foul water.
Brown and White Pelicans gather on the shoreline of Bess Island near Grand Isle, La. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Queen Bess Island is a 37-acre island located near Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. It is the fourth largest brown pelican rookery in Louisiana, producing 15-20 percent of the state's nesting activity. It is also nesting habitat for about 10 species of nesting colonial water birds, such as tri-colored herons, great egrets and royal terns. (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Restoration of Louisiana coastal islands leads to more brown pelican colonies
Restoration efforts on three heavily eroded coastal Louisiana islands are rebuilding habitat for Louisiana’s state bird, the brown pelican.
FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands prominently, April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Lawmakers in Louisiana's Republican-dominated Legislature have opted to return to the Capitol for a veto session to begin July 18, 2023, in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' recent bill rejections, which included blocking a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youths and the state's version of “Don't Say Gay” legislation. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)
Louisiana lawmakers will try to override Democratic governor’s vetoes
Lawmakers in Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature will return to the Capitol in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards recent vetoes.

It remains unclear why Thomas had been fired at the shipyard or why he shot the two men.

Thomas was tracked to the apartment after deputies received information about a car he left the scene in. The car turned out to belong to the suspect’s mother, who had picked him up when he called her from the shipyard, Lopinto said. The woman, who did not know about the shooting, was later stopped by deputies who spotted the car.

“She said she had just picked him up and brought him to an apartment here,” Lopinto said during a news conference at the complex.

Upon seeing the deputies, Lopinto said, Thomas fled and fired at them, and several deputies returned fire. Thomas was declared dead at the scene.

Nobody else was hurt at the shipyard or during the gunfire exchange with the suspect, although bullets did hit apartments. “We have checked those apartments. Nobody else was hurt,” Lopinto said.