Two lots of Tydemy birth control pills are under recall. The FDA warns of ‘reduced effectiveness’

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Business

Two lots of Tydemy birth control pills are under recall. The FDA warns of ‘reduced effectiveness’

FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020. Federal regulators are warning consumers that now-recalled lots of the Tydemy birth control pill “may have reduced effectiveness” due to decreased levels of a key ingredient of the product. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures Tydemy, notified customers on Saturday that it was voluntarily recalling two batches of the oral contraceptive — after one lot tested low for ascorbic acid. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020. Federal regulators are warning consumers that now-recalled lots of the Tydemy birth control pill “may have reduced effectiveness” due to decreased levels of a key ingredient of the product. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures Tydemy, notified customers on Saturday that it was voluntarily recalling two batches of the oral contraceptive — after one lot tested low for ascorbic acid. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators are warning consumers that now-recalled lots of the Tydemy birth control pill “may have reduced effectiveness” due to decreased levels of a key ingredient of the product.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures Tydemy, notified customers on Saturday that it was voluntarily recalling two batches of the oral contraceptive — after one lot tested low for ascorbic acid and high “for a known impurity.”

Inadequate ascorbic acid “could potentially impact the effectiveness” of the birth control, Lupin said in a company announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration, which could result in unexpected pregnancy.

In an addition alert published by the FDA on Tuesday, regulators confirmed that no reports of adverse effects related to the recalled lots of Tydemy had been reported to date.

Other news
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
A vending machine is stocked with emergency contraceptives at Odegaard Library on the campus of the University of Washington, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Seattle. After a student-led campaign to install the emergency contraceptive vending machine on campus in November, boxes of generic Plan B have been available to students for $12.60, a fraction of the cost charged in stores. (Kevin Clark/The Seattle Times via AP)
Morning-after pill vending machines gain popularity on college campuses post-Roe
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote Wednesday, June 21, 2023, on a Republican-authored, bipartisan bill opposed by anti-abortion groups that would allow pharmacists to prescribe and dispense birth control. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Bill to let pharmacists prescribe birth control passes Wisconsin Assembly

Even though this recall impacts just two batches of one brand, it’s important for people using Tydemy birth control pills to check their stock — and contact a health care provider if needed.

The Tydemy lots under recall were distributed across the U.S. from June 2022 through May 2023. The products can be identified by their lot codes — L200183 and L201560 — and expiration dates of January 2024 and September 2024, respectfully.

Lupin is instructing Tydemy patients to continue taking their medication — and immediately contact a health care provider “for advice regarding an alternative contraceptive method,” the FDA said, if their birth control was impacted by the recall or if they experience any problems taking the product.

According to Lupin’s announcement last week, the company is also notifying wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies and other retailers and is arranging for the return for all of the products impacted by the recall. Contact information for reimbursement requests can be found on the recall notice.

The Associated Press reached out to Lupin for additional comment Thursday.