Women’s World Cup Final
Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
Sports

US captain Tyler Adams returns to Premier League after completing move from Leeds to Bournemouth

FILE - Leeds United's Tyler Adams controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola says the team will be getting a “really good player” in United States captain Tyler Adams if the midfielder completes his move to the Premier League club. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

FILE - Leeds United’s Tyler Adams controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola says the team will be getting a “really good player” in United States captain Tyler Adams if the midfielder completes his move to the Premier League club. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

 
Share

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — United States captain Tyler Adams is returning to the Premier League after completing a move from Leeds to Bournemouth.

Adams signed a five-year-deal with Bournemouth, the club said Saturday, after a one-year stint at Leeds that ended with him having hamstring surgery in March and the team being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the deal was worth up to 24 million pounds ($30.5 million).

The 24-year-old midfielder had been linked with a move to Chelsea earlier in the transfer window, but the London club opted to spend big on bringing in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia instead.

Other news
A banner shows the picture of Michalis Katsouris, an AEK fan who was killed last week in an attack led by Croatian supporters, in the OPAP Arena, prior to the Champions League third qualifying round match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb, in Nea Philadelphia suburb, Athens, Greece, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin met with Greece's prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday and promised to do more to deal with organized violence in soccer in the wake of a deadly attack led by Croatian fans in Athens. (Dimosthenis Kamsis/InTime Sports via AP)
UEFA excludes Dinamo Zagreb fans from all away games in Europe after killing of AEK Athens supporter
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic appeals for a handball during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Fulham at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 12, 2023. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)
Aleksandar Mitrovic leaves Fulham to join Neymar at Saudi club Al Hilal
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores during penalty kicks after the the Leagues Cup championship soccer match between Inter Miami and Nahsville SC ended in a draw, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Miami won on penalty kicks. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Messi scores in regulation, penalties to lead Inter Miami past Nashville in Leagues Cup final

Adams is Bournemouth’s eighth signing in this transfer window under new manager Andoni Iraola.

“We’re thrilled to have brought Tyler to the club and he is a player we’ve admired for a long time,” Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement. “It’s been widely documented how much his talents have been recognized in this transfer window by other clubs, so to have him sign for AFC Bournemouth shows the ambition we have as a club.

“Tyler is an exciting player who possesses plenty of experience for someone that is just 24 years of age and we’re looking forward to working with him as he’s a player we know will be a great addition to our squad.”

Bournemouth started the season with a 1-1 draw against West Ham and lost 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Adams’ departure completes an American exodus from Leeds: Jesse Marsch was fired as the manager in February, Brenden Aaronson left on loan to Union Berlin, and Weston McKennie returned to Juventus.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer