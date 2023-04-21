AP Source: Bills kicker Bass agrees to 4-year extension

FILE - Buffalo Bills place-kicker Tyler Bass (2) kicks a field goal during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2022. Bass has agreed to a four-year contact extension that's potentially worth up to $21 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday, April 20. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has agreed to a four-year contact extension that’s potentially worth up to $21 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed. The agreement was first reported by the NFL Network.

The 26-year-old Bass has one year left on his rookie contract after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Georgia Southern. He has established himself as one of the NFL’s more reliable kickers while playing in the gusty and wintry elements of the Bills’ stadium near Lake Erie.

With 405 points, Bass ranks third among players since entering the league in 2020, trailing only Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson (431 points) and Baltimore’s Justin Tucker (409). Bass already ranks eighth on the team’s career list, and became Buffalo’s first player to score at least 120 points in three separate seasons, including a franchise-record 141 as a rookie.

Bass has hit 83 of 97 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 13 from 50 yards or longer. His 54-yard field goal in a 27-24 wild-card playoff win over Indianapolis on Jan. 9, 2021, was the longest by a rookie in postseason history, and matched the team record set by Steve Christie in 1993. He’s also converted 156 of 160 extra-point attempts.

