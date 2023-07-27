Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
World News

Coastal Chinese city joins parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices for Typhoon Doksuri

A man and children ride a bicycle beside a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man and children ride a bicycle beside a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man drinks coffee as he negotiates a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man drinks coffee as he negotiates a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Girls look at a flooded riverside park due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Girls look at a flooded riverside park due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Workers transfer construction materials to higher grounds along a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Workers transfer construction materials to higher grounds along a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man takes a picture of a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man takes a picture of a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man walks near a flood alert marker along a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man walks near a flood alert marker along a swollen river due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man looks at a riverside park that was flooded due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man looks at a riverside park that was flooded due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Women uses umbrella during enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Women uses umbrella during enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man wears rain gear as he walks beside a swollen river brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man wears rain gear as he walks beside a swollen river brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Marikina city, Philippines. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers use a rubberboat to evacuate quarry workers trapped in Naguilian, La Union province, northern Philippines on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers use a rubberboat to evacuate quarry workers trapped in Naguilian, La Union province, northern Philippines on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
By Associated Press
 
BEIJING (AP) — The coastal Chinese city of Shantou on Thursday joined parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy wind and rain to the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas.

Doksuri weakened further on Thursday, with sustained winds of 155 kph (96 mph) and gusts of up to 190 kph (118 mph), according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau. The typhoon’s center will not hit Taiwan’s mainland, but its outlying bands will still bring stronger winds and rains Thursday afternoon.

Shantou, which lies on the border between Guangdong and Fujian provinces, will remain largely shut through the end of Friday, the local government said on social media. Images from the area on public news broadcasts showed fishing ships tied up in port as heavy waves broke along the seawall. Apart from an occasional squall, there was no sign of heavy rain as of early Thursday afternoon, reports said.

The Taiwan Strait is one of the world’s busiest routes for international trade and the typhoon has caused major disruptions to shipping and flights.

A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
Typhoon Doksuri leaves at least 6 dead and displaces thousands in the northern Philippines
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, right, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on June 18, 2023. China has removed outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi. In an announcement on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, state media gave no reason for Qin’s removal, but it comes after he dropped out of sight almost one month ago amid speculation over his personal affairs and political rivalries.(Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP, File)
China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the US
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, stranded passengers stay at passenger terminal after sea travel was suspended due to Typhoon Doksuri in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday July 25, 2023. The powerful typhoon blew closer to the northern Philippines on Tuesday, forcing thousands of evacuations and a halt to sea travel ahead of torrential rains and tidal surges up to 3 meters (nearly 10 feet). (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
Strong typhoon blows closer to northern Philippines, forcing evacuations and halting sea travel

In southern Taiwan, the port city Kaohsiung and the ancient capital Tainan announced that offices and schools will be closed Thursday. Hualien and Taitung counties along the Pacific Ocean on the island’s east coast also shuttered schools and offices. Kaohsuing also evacuated some 300 residents who lived in a mountainous part of the district, according to the semi-official Central News Agency.

The storm temporarily left tens of thousands of households without power in Kaohsiung and Tainan, although most of them have had their electricity restored as of Thursday morning, according to the Taiwan Power Company.

The storm will travel through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday and make landfall in China’s Fujian province on Friday.

The typhoon swept through northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least six people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides.

Associated Press reporter Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan contributed to this report.