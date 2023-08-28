Historic Simone Biles win
Tropical Storm Idalia
Jacksonville racist attack
Prigozhin confirmed dead
Streaming this week
World News

Typhoon Saola lashes northern Philippines and heads toward Taiwan, southern China

 
Share

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A typhoon dumped heavy rain in the northern Philippines but didn’t make landfall as it moved toward southern Taiwan, prompting weather alerts across the island and aiming at China’s southern coast.

Flooding in low-lying villages displaced more than 2,300 people, most of whom sought shelter in government evacuation centers, disaster-response officials in the northern Philippines said.

Weather authorities warned of the risk of further floods and landslides, especially in mountainous areas that had seen heavy rains over the past few days.

The typhoon advanced with maximum winds of 155 kph (96 mph) and gusts of up to 190 kph (53 mph).

Other news
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Fair-Side Chat at the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis said Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, in a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has directed state emergency officials begin preparations for a storm. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Tropical Storm Idalia takes aim at Gulf of Mexico on a possible track toward the US, forecasters say
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami. On Saturday, Aug. 26, DeSantis declared a state of emergency for most of Florida's Gulf coast as forecasters say a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm and start moving toward the area. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico
A man walks between houses flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin, along the Ozama River in the Gualey neighborhood of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Dominican officials inspect damage inflicted by Tropical Storm Franklin after heavy flooding kills 2

Inter-island ferries and cargo vessels were barred from leaving ports in some areas of the northern Philippines.

The Chinese port city of Xiamen, across the strait from Taiwan, suspended ferry services starting on Tuesday.

Typhoon Saola was expected to further weaken and may hit the southern tip of Taiwan on Wednesday. Most weather maps put the typhoon on course toward Hong Kong and southern China later this week.

Taiwan’s weather bureau said it expects to issue a sea warning and possibly a land warning as the typhoon approached.

Last month, Typhoon Doksuri lashed the northern Philippines, displacing thousands, before making landfall and causing deadly floods in China.

___

Associated Press writer Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, contributed to this report.