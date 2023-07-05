(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

City of Memphis, police chief oppose effort to delay lawsuit in Tyre Nichols case

FILE - The five former Memphis Police Department officers charged with the killing of Tyre Nichols make a court appearance at Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, June 23, 2023. A request by some former Memphis officers seeking to pause a lawsuit about the fatal beating of motorist Tyre Nichols until their criminal case is resolved should not be granted because it would needlessly delay the suit, the city and its police chief argued in court filings. (Chris Day /The Commercial Appeal via AP)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - The five former Memphis Police Department officers charged with the killing of Tyre Nichols make a court appearance at Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, June 23, 2023. A request by some former Memphis officers seeking to pause a lawsuit about the fatal beating of motorist Tyre Nichols until their criminal case is resolved should not be granted because it would needlessly delay the suit, the city and its police chief argued in court filings. (Chris Day /The Commercial Appeal via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this image taken from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the city of Memphis, Tenn., Tyre Nichols leans against a car after a brutal attack by five Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis. A request by some former Memphis officers seeking to pause a lawsuit about the fatal beating of motorist Tyre Nichols until their criminal case is resolved should not be granted because it would needlessly delay the suit, the city and its police chief argued in court filings. (City of Memphis via AP, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - In this image taken from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the city of Memphis, Tenn., Tyre Nichols leans against a car after a brutal attack by five Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis. A request by some former Memphis officers seeking to pause a lawsuit about the fatal beating of motorist Tyre Nichols until their criminal case is resolved should not be granted because it would needlessly delay the suit, the city and its police chief argued in court filings. (City of Memphis via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ADRIAN SAINZ
 
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Criminal charges should not delay a lawsuit against former Memphis officers accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the city and its police chief argued in court filings.

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin III asked a federal judge in June to put on hold the $550 million lawsuit filed by Nichols’ mother that blames them for his death and accuses police chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis of allowing a special unit’s aggressive tactics to go unchecked despite warning signs.

The three officers have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges including second-degree murder in the Jan. 7 beating of Nichols after a traffic stop — and his death three days later. Caught on police video, the beating of the 29-year-old Nichols was one in a string of violent encounters between police and Black people that sparked protests and renewed debate about police brutality and police reform in the U.S.

Other news
The five former Memphis Police Department officers charged with the killing of Tyre Nichols make a court appearance at Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, June 23, 2023. The judge will consider which records should be released to the public as part of the highly-publicized case that intensified calls for police reform in the U.S. (Chris Day /The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Judge considers which records to release in case against ex-officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols
Five former Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols have made a brief court appearance as a judge considers which records should be released to the public as part of the highly-publicized case that intensified calls for police reform in the U.S.
FILE - In this image taken from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the city of Memphis, Tenn., Tyre Nichols leans against a car after a brutal attack by five Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis. Lawyers for some of the Memphis officers named in a federal lawsuit over the fatal beating of Nichols are asking that the civil case be put on hold until the criminal case is resolved. (City of Memphis via AP, File)
Officers sued by Tyre Nichols’ family want to pause lawsuit until criminal case is resolved
Lawyers for some of the Memphis officers named in a federal lawsuit over the death of Tyre Nichols are asking that the civil case be put on hold until the criminal case is finished.
FILE This image provided by the Memphis Police Department shows Officer Preston Hemphill. A state commission that enforces standards for police voted Friday, June 16, 2023, to temporarily suspend former Memphis Police officer Preston Hemphill,from serving in law enforcement in Tennessee while a federal investigation proceeds into the death of Tyre Nichols. (Memphis Police Department via AP)
Tennessee panel suspends former officer’s certification for now in Tyre Nichols’ death
A state commission has voted to temporarily suspend a former officer from serving in law enforcement in Tennessee while a federal investigation proceeds into the death of Tyre Nichols.
Anna Reynolds-Madsen, 9, performs tricks on the ramp after the ribbon cutting celebration on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Regency Community Park in Sacramento, Calif., for the Tyre Nichols Skate Park, named in honor of the former Sacramento resident who was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers following a traffic stop in January. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
California skate park named for Black motorist fatally beaten in police traffic stop
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials dedicated a California skate park Sunday in honor of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who spent much of his youth in the state and was killed last January in what prosecutors said was a fatal beating by police in Tennessee during a traffic stop.

Nichols died of blows to his head, and the manner of death was homicide, an autopsy report released May 4 showed. The report described brain injuries, cuts and bruises to his head and other parts of his body.

Bean, Haley and Martin were fired after the beating. Two other officers, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith, also have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges. They were also fired, but have not asked for a delay.

The five officers charged in the case are Black. So was Nichols.

Bean, Haley and Martin argue that the civil case could be prejudicial to the criminal case. The officers want to pause depositions, mediation efforts, the exchange of evidence and documents, and other aspects of the lawsuit.

Haley’s attorney said it would be difficult for the officers to defend themselves in civil court while the criminal case proceeds.

“Even filing an answer to the civil complaint could result in statements that could be used against the defendant in the criminal case,” Haley’s motion read.

A response motion filed June 30 by lawyers for the city and Davis argued that the U.S. Constitution does not require civil action to be delayed in the face of a pending or impending criminal case. They cited a previous case that said the court “must also consider whether granting the stay will further the interest in economical use of judicial time and resources.”

The city and police chief said a delay was needless.

“It could be literally years before the Indicted Defendants go to trial,” but a partial stay, like delaying sworn testimony by the officers, could be possible, they said in a motion.

Two other former officers, Preston Hemphill and Dewayne Smith, also are defendants in the lawsuit and both are seeking to pause it. They have not been charged, but Hemphill was fired and Smith was allowed to retire before he could be fired.

The city and police chief argue that the request from Hemphill and Smith should not be granted because they do not face criminal charges or a possible trial “to overlap with this civil action.”

Filed in April, the federal suit from Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, seeks a jury trial and financial damages.

The lawsuit argues the SCORPION crime suppression unit launched by Davis used “extreme intimidation, humiliation, and violence” and “disproportionately focused on and targeted young Black men.” It says that the department permitted this aggressive approach and ignored complaints by others targeted before Nichols’ death.

The five officers charged with beating Nichols were members of the unit, which has since been disbanded and some of its officers moved to other units.

The city and the police department have declined comment on the accusations in the lawsuit.

Three Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technicians who were fired for failing to render aid to Nichols as he struggled with his injuries also are defendants in the lawsuit. They also oppose a pause in the civil case.