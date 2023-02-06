Tennessee deputy relieved of duty after video emerges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee deputy has been relieved of duty after video of a November arrest surfaced on social media, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

In a brief statement, the office said an unnamed deputy is the subject of an administrative investigation into use of force. It did not give further details.

The announcement comes soon after two other county sheriff’s deputies were relieved of duty in relation to the death of Tyre Nichols , who was beaten by Memphis police on Jan. 7 .

Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. announced on Jan. 27 an internal investigation into deputies who “appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols.”

Monday’s announcement did not appear to be connected to those investigations.