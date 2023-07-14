France wins world under-20 rugby title after beating Ireland in final

Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH
Sports

France wins world under-20 rugby title after beating Ireland in final

 
Share

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — France won a third successive world under-20 rugby championship when it spanked Ireland 50-14 in the final on Friday.

After an even first half when the lead changed four times, France pulled away at the start of the second while Ireland’s Paddy McCarthy was in the sin-bin.

France turned its 17-14 halftime advantage quickly into 31-14 and put on a show.

Other news
New Zealand's All Blacks team wave to fans after winning a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
All Blacks, Springboks meet in likely Rugby Championship decider at Auckland
After promising starts to the year, the All Blacks and world champion Springboks face a moment of truth in their contest for the Rugby Championship and preparation for the World Cup when they meet Saturday in Auckland.
Argentina's Los Pumas Rodrigo Bruni is tackled by New Zealand's All Blacks Aaron Smith during a rugby championship match at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
Australia, Argentina look to overcome poor opening matches in the Rugby Championship
Australia and Argentina are coming off nearly identical lopsided losses in the first round of the Rugby Championship.
New Zealand's All Blacks Beauden Barred, center, celebrates scoring a try with teammates during a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
Mo’unga to start at flyhalf as All Blacks make 5 changes for Springboks test in Rugby Championship
Richie Mo’unga will start at flyhalf in one of five changes to the All Blacks’ starting lineup which will face South Africa on Saturday in a match likely to decide the Rugby Championship and offer form pointers for the World Cup.
South Africa's Steven Kisthoff, right, challenges Australia's Nic White centre, during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Injured skipper Hooper to miss Australia’s Rugby Championship test against Argentina.
Injured skipper Michael Hooper will be replaced by Fraser McReight in the backrow in one of five changes to Australia’s starting lineup for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against Argentina.

The French finished with seven tries, six of them converted by Hugo Reus, who added a penalty.

No. 8 Marko Gazzotti’s immense workrate earned him a third player of the match award in the tournament, and lively scrumhalf Baptiste Jauneau also starred to add to France’s 2018 and 2019 titles.

Mathis Ferte scored two tries for France, and Nicolas Depoortere his fifth of the tournament. The other try-scorers were prop Lino Julien, Pierre Jouvin, captain Lenni Nouchi and winger Leo Drouet.

Ireland was on the board after four minutes when scrumhalf Fintan Gunne scored from a quick tap penalty. John Devine crashed over for a score but they were outgunned in their second ever final.

Host South Africa was third after beating England 22-15.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports