United States' Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot from the 4th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
British Open 2023
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix heat issues
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
World News

Dubai’s stock market hits an 8-year high, lifted by a real estate boom

FILE - An Emirati man walks under the trading board at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 10, 2019. Buoyed by a surge in real estate activity, the Dubai Financial Market has reached its highest point in nearly eight years and extended year-to-date gains to nearly 25%, though it pulled back to close to 3,986, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

FILE - An Emirati man walks under the trading board at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 10, 2019. Buoyed by a surge in real estate activity, the Dubai Financial Market has reached its highest point in nearly eight years and extended year-to-date gains to nearly 25%, though it pulled back to close to 3,986, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Buoyed by a surge in real estate activity, the Dubai Financial Market has reached its highest point in nearly eight years and extended year-to-date gains to nearly 25%.

The city-state’s bourse peaked at 4,022 on Tuesday before pulling back to 3,986 on Thursday. It’s trading at the highest levels since August 2015. This year the Dubai Financial Market has outperformed the S&P 500, which is up nearly 20%, and the MSCI All Country World Index, a benchmark for global equities, which is up 16%.

Dubai, a global business hub home to 3.5 million people, weathered the pandemic while keeping its vital tourism industry afloat. The latest real estate boom is driven in part by an influx of Russian investors following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Other news
JC, mixologist, presents two types of gourmet water cocktails at the AQUA Water Bar by LUQEL in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Dubai's gourmet water bar joins a growing list of unique businesses that have sprouted out of the uninterrupted stretches of windblown sand dunes turned into a bustling desert metropolis, complete with the world's tallest building, cavernous malls, and palm-shaped man-made islands. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
A new bar in Dubai is offering ‘gourmet water’ infused with minerals to ‘suit your mood’
A new bar serving up 30 varieties of “gourmet water” has opened shop in the desert metropolis of Dubai.
FILE - A man visits a car showroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, June 2, 2016. A popular online influencer has been arrested in Dubai over a satirical TikTok video in which he portrays a brash Emirati on a spending spree inside a luxury car showroom. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
Influencer arrested over TikTok video satirizing wealthy Emiratis in Dubai shows limits on freedoms
A popular online influencer has been arrested in Dubai over a satirical TikTok video in which he portrays a brash Emirati on a spending spree inside a luxury car showroom.
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. Environmental campaigners called Wednesday for fossil fuel producers to contribute to a new fund intended to help poor countries cope with climate disasters. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez, File)
Campaigners want fossil fuel firms to pay into climate calamity fund; diplomats dubious
Environmental campaigners are calling for fossil fuel producers to contribute to a new fund intended to help poor countries cope with climate disasters.
Members of the Armenian community protest a contentious deal that stands to displace residents and hand over a large section of the Armenian Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem, Friday, May 19, 2023. Fallout from the 99-year lease of 25% of Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter has forced the highest authority of the Armenian church to cloister himself in a convent and prompted a disgraced priest to flee to southern California. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
In Jerusalem’s contested Old City, shrinking Armenian community fears displacement after land deal
JERUSALEM (AP) — A real estate deal in Jerusalem’s Old City, at the epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has sent the historic Armenian community there into a panic as residents search for answers about the feared loss of their homes to a mysterious investor.

Shares of Emaar Properties and Emaar Development led the recent gains following a four-day break for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha at the end of last month. The state-backed developers are behind dozens of high-rise buildings, including the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa.

The real estate sector makes up more than a third of Dubai’s consumer price index and some 10% of its gross domestic product. After a pandemic slump, Dubai saw nearly 87,000 residential sales in 2022, beating a previous record of nearly 81,000 in 2009. This year could see even more.

Oil has also helped fuel economic growth, though nearly all of the United Arab Emirates’ petroleum comes from Abu Dhabi, another of the seven sheikhdoms that make up the federation.