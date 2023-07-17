FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)




Japan’s prime minister visits the UAE as part of a Gulf trip focused on energy and commerce

In this photograph released by the United Arab Emirates' Presidential Court, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend a reception for the Japanese leader at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, July 17, 2023. (Abdulla Al Neyadi/Emirati Presidential Court, via AP)


In this photograph released by the United Arab Emirates' Presidential Court, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shake hands at a reception for the Japanese leader at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, July 17, 2023. (Hamad Al Kaabi/Emirati Presidential Court, via AP)


In this photograph released by the United Arab Emirates' Presidential Court, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, July 17, 2023. (Hamad Al Kaabi/Emirati Presidential Court, via AP)


DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the United Arab Emirates on Monday as part of a swing through the Arab Gulf states focused on energy and commerce.

He met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the president of the UAE, which will be hosting the COP28 U.N. climate summit later this year. A joint statement said they were committed to “enhancing cooperation on climate ambition, decarbonization, and clean energy.”

Kishida visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two launched a joint initiative aimed at promoting clean energy. He will visit gas-rich Qatar on Tuesday.

FILE - Designated UN conference president Sultan al-Jaber attends the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, Thursday, June 8, 2023. The head of this year’s United Nations’ climate talks called Thursday, July 13, 2023, for governments and businesses to tackle global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all regions and sectors if they want to stop the planet from passing a key temperature limit agreed more than seven years ago. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Climate talks chief, who also heads oil company, says world must ‘attack all emissions, everywhere’
The head of this year’s United Nations climate talks is calling for governments and businesses to tackle global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all regions and sectors if they want to stop the planet from passing a key temperature limit agreed on more than seven years ago.
FILE - A man visits a car showroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, June 2, 2016. A popular online influencer has been arrested in Dubai over a satirical TikTok video in which he portrays a brash Emirati on a spending spree inside a luxury car showroom. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
Influencer arrested over TikTok video satirizing wealthy Emiratis in Dubai shows limits on freedoms
A popular online influencer has been arrested in Dubai over a satirical TikTok video in which he portrays a brash Emirati on a spending spree inside a luxury car showroom.
A Palestinian woman walks on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
UAE pledges $15 million to help rebuild occupied West Bank camp hard hit by Israeli offensive
The United Arab Emirates says it will give $15 million to help rebuild the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
FILE - The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and COP28 UAE President-Designate, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, attends a joint press conference on the second day of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, on May 3, 2023. The president of this years United Nations' climate talks has urged the oil and gas industry to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by or before 2050 at a speech Thursday, July 6, 2023, to oil producing states. (John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Climate talks chief urges oil producing states to slash emissions
The president of this year’s United Nations’ climate talks urged the oil and gas industry Thursday to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by or before 2050 in a speech to oil producing states.

Japan is the fifth-largest oil consumer in the world and relies on imports to meet around 97% of its demand. It imports more than 75% of its crude oil from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Japan and the UAE have pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and Saudi Arabia aims to do so by 2060. It’s unclear how the two Gulf nations — which rely on massive oil exports — will reach those goals.