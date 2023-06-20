Expert finds California serial stabbing suspect mentally unfit, jury to decide competency

Carlos Dominguez appears in Yolo Superior Court in Woodland, Calif. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with court-appointed public defender Dan Hutchinson. Dominguez, a 21-year-old former college student at the University of California, Davis, is charged with murder in connection with a series of stabbings that rocked the Northern California university town. Dominguez said he was guilty and apologized to a judge during a court hearing on Tuesday. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

Carlos Dominguez appears in Yolo Superior Court in Woodland, Calif. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with court-appointed public defender Dan Hutchinson. Dominguez, a 21-year-old former college student at the University of California, Davis, is charged with murder in connection with a series of stabbings that rocked the Northern California university town. Dominguez said he was guilty and apologized to a judge during a court hearing on Tuesday. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — A California jury will determine the mental competency of a former university student charged in the stabbing deaths of two people and attempted murder of a third, all violent attacks that rocked the usually placid college town of Davis.

A medical expert ordered by the court to review the mental state of Carlos Dominguez, 21, found that he is not competent to stand trial, a Yolo County Superior Court judge said Tuesday. A jury will decide July 24, he said.

Dominguez interrupted the hearing to say that he wanted to apologize. “I want to say I’m guilty,” he said, sitting besides his court-appointed deputy public defender, Dan Hutchinson.

At a previous hearing in May, Dominguez said he did not want a lawyer.

The stabbings shook the University of California, Davis campus and broader community. Businesses closed early and students feared to step outside their homes, even for daytime classes.

Dominguez had been a third-year student majoring in biological sciences until April 25, when the university let him go for academic reasons. He was arrested near the location of his second alleged attack , wearing the clothes from the alleged third attack, making it easy for bystanders to identify him.

Police did not disclose a motive for the stabbings and it was unclear if Dominguez knew the victims. Those killed were a 50-year-old homeless man well loved in the community and a 20-year-old UC Davis student. A homeless woman attacked in her tent Monday night is alive.