UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee out ‘few weeks’ with leg injury that will sideline him beyond Big 12 opener

Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee tries to convert on third down, but Boise State linebacker Marco Notarainni and safety Zion Washington stop the run during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

By The Associated Press
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee will miss Saturday’s home game against Villanova and is likely to remain sidelined beyond the start of the Knights’ Big 12 schedule due to a leg injury suffered during last weekend’s 18-16 victory at Boise State.

Coach Gus Malzahn said Monday that Plumlee will miss a “few weeks” but not require surgery. The team expects the fifth-year senior to return before the end of the season.

Malzahn would not discuss details of the injury beyond saying it was a leg injury.

Redshirt sophomore Timmy McClain will replace Plumlee, who’s in his second season as UCF’s starter after transferring from Ole Miss.

“JRP is one of the better quarterbacks in all of college football,” Malzahn said. “When you lose somebody like that, everybody else has to raise their level. That’s our challenge for that and I’m confident we will do that.”

Plumlee was injured on UCF’s game-winning drive against Boise State when he slid on a rushing attempt and was hit, awkwardly trapping his leg underneath him. He has accounted for four touchdowns while throwing for 553 yards and rushing for another 163 yards through two games.

McClain transferred to UCF from South Florida, where he started nine games in 2021. He completed 3 of 5 passes for 53 yards in a mop-up role during the Knight’s 56-6 season-opening win over Kent State on Aug, 31.

After hosting Villanova on Saturday, UCF (2-0) will begin its inaugural Big 12 season at Kansas State on Sept. 23.

