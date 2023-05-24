Overn’s 3-run HR, 2-run triple help USC beat UCLA in pool play at Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Austin Overn hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and the go-ahead triple in the sixth as Southern California scored the final five runs to beat UCLA 6-4 Tuesday in pool play at the Pac-12 Tournament.

Nick Lopez and Ryan Jackson hit back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the fifth before Overn hit a line drive over the wall in right to make it 4-4. Lopez hit a two-out single in the sixth, Jackson followed with walk and Overn gave USC its first lead of the game with his 14th triple of the season — most in the country.

Caden Connolly (3-1) came on in the sixth and pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts, for the win. Kyle Wisch (7) gave up a hit over the final 1 2/3 for the save.

No. 7 seed UCLA plays Washington on Wednesday. The third-seeded Huskies take on USC on Thursday, the final day of pool play.

JonJon Vaughns scored when Daylen Reyes reached on an error to give UCLA (27-23-1) a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning but the Trojans answered in the home half when Lopez scored on a Bryce Grudzielanek single.

The Bruins recaptured the lead in the fourth when Darius Perry, Knox Loposer and Jarrod Hocking each walked before Vaughns hit a bases-clearing double down the left-field line to make it 4-1.

___

