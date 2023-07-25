FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Sports

UConn forward El Alfy to miss freshman season with a ruptured Achilles tendon

 
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn freshman forward Jana El Alfy will miss the 2023-24 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, the school announced on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5 forward from Egypt sustained the injury to her left leg Sunday in her country’s final game in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Spain. She led that tournament in scoring, averaging 21.4 points.

El Alfy returned to Connecticut, was evaluated at UConn Health and will have surgery there later this week, the school said.

El Alfy enrolled at UConn in January but did not play last season. She was expected to be a key piece to coach Geno Auriemma’s frontcourt this season.

This is the second straight year that UConn has suffered a season-ending injury before school has begun.

Guard Paige Bueckers, the former national player of the year, and freshman forward Ice Brady missed the 2022-23 season with knee injuries.

Both have since returned to practice and are expected to play for UConn in November.

