Sports

Georgia State opens the season with two wins for the first time since 2019

 
ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Carroll rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Darren Grainger added 142 yards on the ground and a score, and Georgia State beat UConn 35-14 on Saturday.

Georgia State (2-0) opened the season with two wins for the first time since 2019 when it knocked off Tennessee and Furman. Carroll was coming off a career-high 184 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening 42-35 win against Rhode Island.

Georgia State rolled up 247 yards of offense in the first half and capitalized on two UConn turnovers to lead 21-0 at the break. UConn had just 88 yards in the first half.

Carroll’s 3-yard touchdown run made it 28-0 with 4:07 left in the third quarter and his 39-yard run gave Georgia State a 35-7 lead with 6:26 remaining. Josiah Robinson sealed it with an interception over the middle with 1:44 left.

Grainger was 15 of 26 for 144 yards and a touchdown. He carried it 12 times.

Ta’Quan Roberson completed 19 passes for 216 yards with two touchdowns for UConn (0-2). Brett Buckman made nine grabs for 93 yards and a score.

