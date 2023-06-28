UConn introduces Siberian husky pup Jonathan XV as the school’s next mascot

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
U.S. News

UConn introduces Siberian husky pup Jonathan XV as the school’s next mascot

University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric, right, pets Jonathan XV, a 2-month old Siberian husky who will take over as the official UConn Husky mascot this fall, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. The puppy is living with the same host family as UConn's current mascot, Jonathan XIV, and being trained for his new duties, which include appearing at sporting and other on-campus events and doing social media promotions. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
1 of 4 | 

University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric, right, pets Jonathan XV, a 2-month old Siberian husky who will take over as the official UConn Husky mascot this fall, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. The puppy is living with the same host family as UConn’s current mascot, Jonathan XIV, and being trained for his new duties, which include appearing at sporting and other on-campus events and doing social media promotions. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
UConn mascots Jonathan XIV and Jonathan XV are photographed outside the school's board of trustees on Wednesday June 28, 2023 U in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
2 of 4 | 

UConn mascots Jonathan XIV and Jonathan XV are photographed outside the school’s board of trustees on Wednesday June 28, 2023 U in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
UConn president Radenka Maric holds the schools new mascot, Jonathan XV during a board of trustees meeting on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. The puppy is living with the same host family as UConn's current mascot, Jonathan XIV, and being trained for his new duties, which include appearing at sporting and other on-campus events and doing social media promotions. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
3 of 4 | 

UConn president Radenka Maric holds the schools new mascot, Jonathan XV during a board of trustees meeting on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. The puppy is living with the same host family as UConn’s current mascot, Jonathan XIV, and being trained for his new duties, which include appearing at sporting and other on-campus events and doing social media promotions. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
UConn students, from left, Jenna Epstein and Laura Centanni pose with UConn mascots Jonathan XIV and Jonathan XV outside the school's board of trustees on Wednesday June 28, 2023 U in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
4 of 4 | 

UConn students, from left, Jenna Epstein and Laura Centanni pose with UConn mascots Jonathan XIV and Jonathan XV outside the school’s board of trustees on Wednesday June 28, 2023 U in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By PAT EATON-ROBB
 
Share

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut officials welcomed a new celebrity on Wednesday, and they say he’s a very good boy.

Jonathan XV is a 2-month old Siberian husky who will take over as the official UConn Husky mascot this fall.

The puppy was born in Ontario, Canada, on April 19 as part of a litter of six puppies and arrived on campus on June 17, school spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said. He was presented Wednesday morning to the school’s board of trustees.

Other news
Dr. Kwane Stewart checks a dog's health in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. “The Street Vet,” as Stewart is known, has been supporting California's homeless population and their pets for almost a decade, ever since he helped a man with a flea-infested dog outside of a convenience store. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Nearly 1/3 of the US homeless population lives in California. This veterinarian cares for the pets
A California veterinarian is caring for the pets of the state’s homeless population. Dr. Kwane Stewart calls himself the Street Vet.
A dog walks through an opening at a Colombian Army training facility for military working dogs to serve alongside troops in various capacities, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Colombian military searches for heroic dog who helped find children in the Amazon jungle
With his golden snout and his pointy ears, Wilson became a national hero in Colombia when he helped the military find four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and were lost in the Amazon jungle for 40 days.
FILE - Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to officials, a man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog's owner in New York City's Central Park. The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, police said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Man stabs pit bull to death in Central Park after argument between dog walkers
A man stabbed a pit bull to death in New York City’s Central Park after a verbal dispute with the dog’s owner.
Rambo, a German Shepherd, who was injured in Ukraine's embattled Kharkiv region and was later adopted by the Budapest Police's dog squad is photographed, in Budapest Hungary. June 6, 2023. Rambo is now training with the Budapest Police in neighboring Hungary, and setting an example that dogs and people, can do great things despite their disabilities. Three-year-old Rambo accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv region when a rocket attack sent shrapnel into his head, blowing away pieces of skull, damaging his jaw and severely mangling his right ear. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)
German shepherd wounded in Ukraine gets new start as Hungarian police dog
A German shepherd wounded during a rocket attack in northeastern Ukraine is now training with the police department in Hungary’s capital.

The 12-pound (5.4-kilogram) puppy is living with the same host family as UConn’s current mascot, Jonathan XIV, and being trained for his new duties, which include appearing at sporting and other on-campus events and doing social media promotions, Reitz said.

“Jonathan XV is a really fast learner, and he’s adorable,” she said. “He does things like sits when his big brother sits and really looks up to him.”

The two dogs will make joint appearances for the time being, with Jonathan XV taking over the mascot duties when the older dog retires in October, Reitz said.

Jonathan XIV, who was born in Arkansas, is 9 years old. He was introduced as UConn’s mascot in January 2014, and began his duties in August of that year, taking over for a skittish Jonathan XIII, who had difficulty dealing with large crowds.

Jonathan XIV had a medical scare in January when a mass was found on his spleen and doctors removed the organ. That growth was determined to be benign and the dog has recovered, Reitz said.

He traveled to Texas in April and was with the men’s basketball team when they won the NCAA championship.

The school’s mascots are named in honor of Jonathan Trumbull, the last colonial and first state governor of Connecticut, and cared for by the co-ed service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega.

The Husky has been UConn’s mascot since 1933, when it was selected in a poll of students.