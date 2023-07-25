UEFA punishes Croatia for offensive fan chants and disorder at Nations League Finals

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Sports

UEFA punishes Croatia for offensive fan chants and disorder at Nations League Finals

FILE - Croatia supporters light flares during the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Croatia’s soccer federation has been fined $165,000 by UEFA for offensive chants and disorder by fans at the Nations League Finals last month. UEFA also says Croatia fans cannot be sold tickets for the team’s next competitive away game. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

FILE - Croatia supporters light flares during the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Croatia’s soccer federation has been fined $165,000 by UEFA for offensive chants and disorder by fans at the Nations League Finals last month. UEFA also says Croatia fans cannot be sold tickets for the team’s next competitive away game. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Croatia’s soccer federation was fined 150,000 euros ($165,000) by UEFA on Tuesday for offensive chants and disorder by fans at the Nations League Finals last month.

In a further punishment, UEFA said Croatia fans cannot be sold tickets for the team’s next competitive away game — a European Championship qualifier in Armenia on Sept. 11.

A provisional sanction of playing a competitive home game in an empty stadium was deferred for a two-year probationary period.

Other news
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, top, celebrates with her teammates after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Highlights from the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Aficionados del Osasuna previo al inicio de la final de la Copa del Rey contra el Real Madrid, el sábado 6 de mayo de 2023, en Sevilla. (AP Foto/José Bretón)
Spanish soccer club Osasuna announces deal with UEFA to overturn expulsion from competition
Spanish soccer club Osasuna has overturned expulsion from the Europa Conference League after reaching an agreement with UEFA which was ratified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Philippines' Sarina Bolden reacts after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
US-born Sarina Bolden now a Women’s World Cup star for the Philippines with winning goal
Sarina Bolden rose above two defenders and headed the ball toward the goal. New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson bobbled and fumbled it as it crossed the line.
Norway's Guro Bergsvand gestures during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Switzerland and Norway draw 0-0 at Women’s World Cup, leaving Group A up for grabs
Goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann shielded Switzerland to a 0-0 draw against Norway at the Women’s World Cup.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel combined incidents at Croatia’s games at the Nations League mini-tournament in the Netherlands against the host and in the final against Spain, which won on a penalty shootout.

A 70,000 euros ($77,000) fine was for “discriminatory behavior” by fans, and other fines were for throwing objects and lighting fireworks.

“Racist behavior” by fans of men’s Under-21 Euros co-host Romania at a game against Ukraine last month was among charges brought by UEFA that added up to fines totaling 21,000 euros ($23,000).

The Romanian federation was also charged with “transmitting provocative messages of an offensive and of a political nature.”

Dutch club AZ Alkmaar was fined more than 80,000 euros ($88,000) for disorder at a home game against West Ham in the Europa Conference League semifinals in May. Some fans fought to try to get close to family and friends of the English team’s players.

A one-game stadium closure at AZ was suspended for two years, UEFA said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports