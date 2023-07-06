Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

Alexander Volkanovski returns to featherweight to reclaim title at UFC 290

FILE - Alexander Volkanovski reacts after winning a featherweight title bout against Max Holloway during the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Volkanovski will face interim champ Yair Rodriguez in UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - Alexander Volkanovski reacts after winning a featherweight title bout against Max Holloway during the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Volkanovski will face interim champ Yair Rodriguez in UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FILE - Alexander Volkanovski, left, kicks Max Holloway in a featherweight title bout during the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Volkanovski will face interim champ Yair Rodriguez in UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - Alexander Volkanovski, left, kicks Max Holloway in a featherweight title bout during the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Volkanovski will face interim champ Yair Rodriguez in UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

By MARK ANDERSON
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski is coming off a fight in which he lost — and was congratulated for it.

He wasn’t all that comfortable at first about hearing the kudos for moving up a weight class to come close in a fight that Volkanovski said even many close to him didn’t think he had much of a chance to win.

Now he’s back in his more familiar featherweight division, where he won five title fights, to take on interim champion Yair Rodriguez (16-3) on Saturday for the belt in UFC 290.

Damian McKenzie, left, of the Chiefs tackled by Scott Barrett of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
All Blacks name McKenzie at 10, Mo’unga on the bench to face Argentina in Rugby Championship
Damian McKenzie has been handed an unexpected start at flyhalf ahead of Richie Mo’unga in the New Zealand team facing Argentina in the opening round of the Rugby Championship on Saturday in Mendoza.
Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
Brooks Koepka accuses LIV teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the golf course
Brooks Koepka is accusing LIV Golf teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the course. Koepka is captain of Smash. Wolff is among his three teammates.
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Britney Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away.
Miami Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis holds his knee after an injury during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Marlins CF Jonathan Davis to have surgery on meniscus in right knee
Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis, who was carted off in a Tuesday night game against the St. Louis Cardinals, will have surgery Thursday on his right knee after an MRI revealed a meniscus injury.

Having gone up in weight and come back down, Volkanovski (25-2) said the experience of trying to add more bulk should serve him well.

“It feels good to be at featherweight again and being as sharp as ever,” Volkanovski said. “Definitely, that bulk made me stronger. Rising to that challenge, to that occasion, put my skills on a whole other level.”

He moved up to lightweight to face Islam Makhachev on Feb. 11 for the championship. The fight went five rounds, with Makhachev winning by unanimous decision. That loss, before a pro-Volkanovski crowd in his home country of Australia, ended his 22-match winning streak.

Even in losing, the 34-year-old Volkanovski took a big step in solidifying his reputation as one of the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighters, trading blows and coming close on the scorecards at 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 despite facing an opponent 4 inches taller and 15 pounds heavier.

“So many people thought I’d get manhandled and didn’t think I stood a chance, and there are probably people close to me that thought that,” said Volkanovski, second in the official pound-for-pound rankings to Jon Jones. “The loss did help me.”

He is a substantial favorite at minus-400, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, to recapture the lightweight belt against Rodriguez, a 30-year-old from Mexico. A convincing victory will help cement the claim that Volkanovski is the greatest featherweight in UFC history.

Rodriguez said he can’t add much to the superlatives that have already been attached to Volkanovski.

“He can kind of keep the same pace for five rounds, which is really important in this game,” Rodriguez said. “He’s able to figure out his opponents, the style or the little mistakes they (make) and takes advantage of those situations.”

That said, Rodriguez isn’t entering the fight to be just fodder for Volkanovski to make a triumphant return.

“I just think it’s going to be really difficult for him to beat me,” Rodriguez said. “He probably thinks it’s going to be easier. My style is completely different to what many people think. Being in front of me in the cage is difficult. It’s hard for anybody.”

Their bout headlines the International Fight Week card that also includes a second title matchup when Mexico’s Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) puts his flyweight championship on the line against Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja (25-5).

Moreno, 29, is a minus-205 favorite, but the 33-year-old Pantoja has beaten him twice.

“I can feel he’s motivated, like ‘I can do it again.’ I can see it in his face and his body language,” Moreno said. “I’m just changed. I’m just different. I just want to show that to the world this Saturday. I don’t want to talk that much about it, but man, I’m ready. I’m ready to shine this Saturday.”

Pantoja said he isn’t relying just on history in trying to win for the third time. The last one was five years ago, and Pantoja acknowledged that Moreno is a different fighter.

But ...

“Maybe he’s keeping that in his head,” Pantoja said of the prior losses.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports