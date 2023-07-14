Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Sports

Jamahal Hill to vacate light heavyweight UFC title after rupturing Achilles

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill will relinquish his title after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Hill said on his YouTube page late Thursday that the injury will require surgery and lengthy rehabilitation.

“If I had my choice, would I like to give up the belt?” he said. “No, I wouldn’t. You got to be consistent. I understand, it’s the business. The show must go on. I’m not exempt from that.”

Hill won the then-vacant light heavyweight title by beating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January and had planned to defend it against former champion Jiří Procházka. Procházka previously held the title before vacating it due to a shoulder injury last year.

Hill was on a four-fight win streak and is 12-1 overall.

