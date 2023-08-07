Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, takes a free kick as FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon (5) and defender Nkosi Tafari (17) watch during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Messi sparkles again
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the scene of a firefighting helicopter crash, with emergency vehicles at the base of a mountain and the area blocked off with police tape, in Cabazon, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)
3 killed after firefighting helicopters collide
England's Chloe Kelly, right, celebrates after scoring the last goal during a penalty shootout at the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England advances over Nigeria
Migrants moved to housing barge moored in southern UK as government seeks to cut asylum-seeker costs

Supporters hold placard outside Portland Port before the first asylum seekers arrive to board the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge, in Dorset, England, Monday Aug. 7, 2023. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Police officers stand guard outside Portland Port before the first asylum seekers arrive to board the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge, in Dorset, England, Monday Aug. 7, 2023. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — A small group of asylum-seekers has been moved to a barge moored in southern England as the U.K. government tries to cut the cost of sheltering people seeking protection in the country, British news media reported Monday.

The asylum-seekers were transferred to the Bibby Stockholm, a barge outfitted with temporary accommodations that will ultimately house up to 500 men moved from hotels or elsewhere in the country. More were expected to arrive later Monday.

The barge, owned by a Swedish company, was previously used to house oil field workers and migrants in other countries.

The U.K. government wants to use barges and former military bases to house some migrants as the cost of accommodating them in hotels soars.

Home Office Minister Sarah Dines told the BBC that people arriving in in the U.K. via unauthorized means should have “basic but proper accommodation” and that they “can’t expect to stay in a four-star hotel.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration