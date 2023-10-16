Israel-Hamas war
Colorado Train Derailment
Rite Aid bankruptcy
Bills’ Damien Harris injury
Suzanne Somers dies
World News

Banker who got into double trouble for claiming 2 meals on expenses loses UK lawsuit over firing

FILE - A Citibank office in New York is shown in this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, file photo. A financial analyst who was fired by Citibank after claiming a two-sandwich lunch on expenses has lost a legal battle for wrongful dismissal. A British judge has ruled that the bank was entitled to sack Szabolcs Fekete for gross misconduct because he lied when he claimed to have consumed two sandwiches, two coffees and two pasta dishes during a work trip, when he had really shared them with his partner. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - A Citibank office in New York is shown in this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, file photo. A financial analyst who was fired by Citibank after claiming a two-sandwich lunch on expenses has lost a legal battle for wrongful dismissal. A British judge has ruled that the bank was entitled to sack Szabolcs Fekete for gross misconduct because he lied when he claimed to have consumed two sandwiches, two coffees and two pasta dishes during a work trip, when he had really shared them with his partner. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Jill Lawless reporter the Associated Press posed photo at AP Europe in London, Friday, Jan. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By JILL LAWLESS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — A financial analyst who was fired by Citibank after claiming a two-sandwich lunch on expenses has lost a legal battle for wrongful dismissal.

A British judge has ruled that the bank was entitled to sack Szabolcs Fekete for gross misconduct because he lied when he claimed to have consumed two sandwiches, two coffees and two pasta dishes during a work trip, when he had really shared them with his partner.

Fekete, a financial crime expert working for the bank in London, sued for wrongful and unfair dismissal.

When the company queried his expenses for a July 2022 business trip to Amsterdam, Fekete emailed: “I was on the business trip by myself and that I had 2 coffees as they were very small.” He said he ate one sandwich for lunch “and had the second sandwich in the afternoon… which also served as my dinner.”

Other news
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The lawyer representing 184 former Facebook content moderators based in Kenya who have sued the site's parent company, Meta, over working conditions and pay has told the judge that Meta was not sincere in trying to reach an out-of-court settlement as agreed in the last court session. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Kenyan Facebook moderators accuse Meta of not negotiating sincerely
Christopher Steele leaves the Royal Courts of Justice after the first hearing in Donald Trump's High Court claim against the former MI6 officer's intelligence consultancy, in London, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. A lawyer for Donald Trump has told a London judge that the ex-president plans to prove that a “shocking and scandalous” report by a former British spy was wrong and harmed his reputation. Trump has sued the company founded by Christopher Steele, who created a dossier in 2016 that contained rumors and uncorroborated allegations about Trump that erupted in a political storm just before his inauguration. (Aaron Chown/PA ia AP)
Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’
The Oklahoma defense stands up Texas running back Jonathon Brooks on a key goal line stand during the second half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Dallas. Oklahoma won 34-30. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
College athletes are fighting to get a cut from the billions they generate in media rights deals

Fekete noted that the amounts were “well within” the bank’s 100 euro ($105) daily expense limit and said: “I don’t think I have to justify my eating habits to this extent.”

After the bank launched an investigation, Fekete admitted his partner, who didn’t work for Citibank, had traveled with him. But he continued to claim he ate all the food himself.

Fekete later claimed he had been undergoing personal problems after the death of his grandmother, was on medical leave from work and was on medication while he was answering emailed questions about his expenses claim.

Following a hearing in September, Employment Judge Caroline Illing ruled in favor of the employer, saying the issue was not “the sums of money involved,” but about Fekete’s failure to “make a full and frank disclosure.”

The judge said Citibank “requires a commitment to honesty from its employees.”

“I have accepted that the expense report may have been submitted in error,” the judge said. “However, I am satisfied that a dismissal in relation to the misrepresentation allegation alone would fall within the band of a reasonable response by a reasonable employer.”

The judgment was dated Sept. 19, but first reported by the Financial Times on Monday.

JILL LAWLESS
JILL LAWLESS
London correspondent covering politics and more.