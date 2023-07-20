People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Powerball has a winner
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup kicks off
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
World News

The UK’s governing Conservatives are braced for a drubbing from voters in 3 special elections

A woman walks past a polling station sign outside Selby Community Centre in Selby North Yorkshire, during voting for the Selby and Ainsty by-election, called following the resignation of incumbent MP Nigel Adams, Thursday July 20, 2023. The polls have opened in three by-elections where defeats would heighten Conservative fears that Rishi Sunak will struggle to lead them to another Commons majority. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
Danny Beales, Labour candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, left, with his housemate Joel Kenyon and dog Buddy leave after casting their votes at a polling station in Uxbridge, west London, during voting for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election called following the resignation of former prime minister Boris Johnson, Thursday July 20, 2023. The polls have opened in three by-elections where defeats would heighten Conservative fears that Rishi Sunak will struggle to lead them to another Commons majority. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
A man arrives ahead of casting his vote at Selby Community Centre in Selby North Yorkshire, during voting for the Selby and Ainsty by-election, called following the resignation of incumbent MP Nigel Adams, Thursday July 20, 2023. The polls have opened in three by-elections where defeats would heighten Conservative fears that Rishi Sunak will struggle to lead them to another Commons majority. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
By JILL LAWLESS
 
LONDON (AP) — Voters went to the polls Thursday in three electoral districts of England, with the governing Conservative Party braced for a drubbing over a cost-of-living crisis and a morale-sapping string of political scandals.

The elections for House of Commons seats are being closely watched because they let voters in three distinct areas of England — a small town in the north, the rural southwest, and the London suburbs — deliver a verdict on the party that has governed Britain since 2010, ahead of a national election due next year.

Three opinion polls this week gave the left-of-center Labour Party a lead of at least 15 points over the Conservatives nationwide.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Conservative lawmakers the three by-elections would be a “tough battle,” but said he still thought the party could win the next general election.

“I promise you we can do this, but we can only do it together as one team,” he told the fractious Conservative caucus on Wednesday evening.

The special elections are part of the still-rippling shockwaves from the turbulent term of ex-leader Boris Johnson. He quit as a lawmaker last month, almost a year after resigning as prime minister, when a standards watchdog concluded he’d lied to Parliament about lawbreaking parties in his office during the coronavirus pandemic.

An ally followed Johnson out the door, and another lawmaker has resigned amid sex and drugs allegations, triggering the three by-elections.

Labour hopes to win Johnson’s old seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in suburban London, as well as the mixed urban-rural Selby and Ainsty constituency vacated by Johnson ally Nigel Adams in northern England. The centrist Liberal Democrats are favored to win in southwest England’s Somerton and Frome, whose Conservative legislator, David Warburton, quit over allegations of cocaine use and sexual misconduct.

Labour leader Keir Starmer will face pressure of his own if the party doesn’t win Johnson’s old seat, where the Conservatives are focusing on a divisive local issue – a pollution-cutting levy on older gas-powered and diesel vehicles introduced by London’s Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan.

A trio of Conservative defeats would increase grumbles that Sunak is failing to turn the party’s fortunes around after the mayhem caused by the scandal-plagued Johnson. The last time a governing party lost three by-elections in one day was in 1968 under Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Sunak became prime minister after being selected leader of the governing party in October. He inherited an economy reeling from the brief term of ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss, who quit after six weeks in office when her tax-cutting economic plans drove up the cost of government borrowing and hammered the pound.

That worsened a cost-of-living crisis that has seen the Bank of England hike its central interest rate at 13 consecutive meetings, to 5%, in a bid to tame inflation that is falling but remained at a still-high 7.9% in the year to June. Four in 10 renters say they are struggling to pay the rent and millions of homeowners face steep increases in their mortgage payments.

The soaring cost of living has driven hundreds of thousands of public sector workers, including doctors and nurses, out on strike, worsening pressure on the overstretched public health care system.

Bad results in Thursday’s voting could prompt Sunak to shake up his government with a Cabinet shuffle – currently penciled in for September – as early as Friday.

Polls in the three areas close at 10 p.m. (2100GMT), with results expected early Friday.