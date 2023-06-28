Climate watchdog slams UK government for backtracking on its fossil fuel pledges

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
World News

Climate watchdog slams UK government for backtracking on its fossil fuel pledges

FILE - An offshore wind farm is visible from the beach in Hartlepool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The U.K. government's climate advisers on Wednesday slammed officials for their slow pace of action in meeting their “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions target and backtracking on fossil fuel commitments, saying Britain has “lost its clear global leadership position on climate action." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

FILE - An offshore wind farm is visible from the beach in Hartlepool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The U.K. government’s climate advisers on Wednesday slammed officials for their slow pace of action in meeting their “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions target and backtracking on fossil fuel commitments, saying Britain has “lost its clear global leadership position on climate action.” (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By SYLVIA HUI
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government’s climate advisers on Wednesday slammed officials for their slow pace in meeting their “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions target and backtracking on fossil fuel commitments. They say Britain has “lost its clear global leadership position on climate action.”

The Climate Change Committee, which tracks the U.K. government’s decarbonization efforts, said in a new report that government backing for a new coal mine and new domestic oil and gas production undermined Britain’s “international messaging” telling other countries to stop developing fossil fuels.

The watchdog criticized this for sending confusing signals and going against the Glasgow Climate Pact, agreed in 2021 when the U.K. hosted the COP26 U.N. climate change conference in Scotland.

Other news
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey leaves a court in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain. Spacey, 63, faces a dozen charges, which he denies. His trial starts Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Kevin Spacey is about to stand trial in London on sex charges. Here’s what to know
Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey, whose stellar acting career was derailed by sex assault allegations, goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses.
Loreli King holds up the pictures of her husband Vincent Marzello during a demonstrates as former Minister for Health, Matt Hancock arrives the Dorland House to give evidence at the Covid Inquiry in London, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
UK was ill-prepared for pandemic because resources were diverted to Brexit, ex-health chief says
Britain’s former health secretary has told an official inquiry that the U.K. was ill-prepared for a pandemic partly because government resources had been diverted away from pandemic planning to brace for a possibly chaotic no-deal Brexit.
Clinton Smith, chair of Preston Black History Group is seen by the Ye Olde Hob Inn in Bamber Bridge near Preston, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023. What is now known as the Battle of Bamber Bridge erupted there on June 24, 1943 when white military police officers confronted black soldiers enjoying a night off in the local pub. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
UK village marks struggle against US Army racism in World War II
The village of Bamber Bridge in northwestern England is marking the 80th anniversary of what’s now known as the Battle of Bamber Bridge. When an all-Black U.S.
Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
US, UK, France demand UN investigate Russia’s sanctions-busting use of Iranian drones in Ukraine
The United States, Britain and France are demanding that the United Nations urgently investigate Russia’s reported use of hundreds of Iranian-provided drones in the war in Ukraine, which would violate U.N. sanctions.

“Even in these times of extraordinary fossil fuel prices, government has been too slow to embrace cleaner, cheaper alternatives and too keen to support new production of coal, oil and gas,” said John Gummer, the advisory body’s chair.

The committee added that it was losing confidence in the government meeting its net zero emissions target.

“The commitment of government to act has waned since our COP26 presidency,” Gummer said. “There is hesitation to commit fully to the key pledges.”

U.K. greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by 46% from 1990 levels, mainly because of an almost complete removal of coal in electricity generation.

Authorities have pledged to reduce emissions by 68% by 2030, eventually reaching net-zero — or releasing only as much greenhouse gas as can be absorbed again through natural or technological means — by 2050. But with just seven years to go until the first goalpost, climate advisers say the pace of action is “worryingly slow.”

Urgent action was particularly needed to help businesses decarbonize and help people adopt low-carbon technologies such as heat pumps in their houses, the report said.

Last year, a High Court judge sided with climate campaigners and ruled that the government failed to show that its policies will meet its legally binding emissions targets. As a result authorities published carbon budget delivery details, but the climate committee said this greater transparency actually reduced its confidence in the government reaching its stated goals.

The government maintained it was cutting emissions “faster than any other Group of Seven country” and has attracted billions in investment into renewable energy.

In a statement, it stressed its focus on developing nuclear power and new industries like carbon capture and floating offshore wind.