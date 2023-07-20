Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week will start
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix heat issues
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
World News

Britain says it was ‘regrettable’ that the EU called the Falklands by Argentina’s preferred name

FILE - The Argentinian cruiser General Belgrano sinks amid orange life rafts holding survivors in the South Atlantic Ocean, May 1, 1982, after being torpedoed by the British Royal Navy. he British government said Thursday, July 20, 2023 that the European Union made a “regrettable choice of words” when it referred to the U.K.-run Falkland Islands as the Malvinas, the name preferred by Argentina. A declaration from an EU-Latin America summit on Tuesday, referred to the South Atlantic archipelago as” the Islas Malvinas/Falkland Islands.” That was hailed as a diplomatic triumph by Argentina, which has long claimed the islands.(AP Photo, File)

FILE - The Argentinian cruiser General Belgrano sinks amid orange life rafts holding survivors in the South Atlantic Ocean, May 1, 1982, after being torpedoed by the British Royal Navy. he British government said Thursday, July 20, 2023 that the European Union made a “regrettable choice of words” when it referred to the U.K.-run Falkland Islands as the Malvinas, the name preferred by Argentina. A declaration from an EU-Latin America summit on Tuesday, referred to the South Atlantic archipelago as” the Islas Malvinas/Falkland Islands.” That was hailed as a diplomatic triumph by Argentina, which has long claimed the islands.(AP Photo, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Thursday that the European Union made a “regrettable choice of words” when it referred to the U.K.-run Falkland Islands as the Malvinas, the name preferred by Argentina.

A declaration from an EU-Latin America summit on Tuesday referred to the South Atlantic archipelago as ”the Islas Malvinas/Falkland Islands.” That was hailed as a diplomatic triumph by Argentina, which has long claimed the islands.

It was seen by some in the U.K. as a snub to Britain, which left the EU in 2020 and was not at the summit to make its case.

Other news
A man talks to the media outside the Isaeli embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, July 15, 2023. The man who said he would burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm gave up his plan and instead held a one-person demonstration against burning holy books. (Magnus Lejhall/TT News Agency via AP)
Why does Sweden allow Quran burnings?
A recent string of public desecrations of the Quran by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Sweden has sparked an angry reaction in Muslim countries and raised questions about why such acts are allowed.
FILE - George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, attends the Joseph A. Schumpeter Award ceremony in Vienna, Austria, June 21, 2019. Open Society Foundations said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that they plan to limit new grantmaking until February, as the nonprofits transition to a new operating model run by billionaire investor Soros’ son, Alex. A spokesperson for the foundations said that the pause will not affect current grantees. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)
George Soros’ Open Society Foundations plan to limit their grantmaking until February
Open Society Foundations said Wednesday that they plan to limit new grantmaking until February, as the nonprofits transition to a new operating model.
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, hidden, with a llama during a visit to Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon, Wales, Thursday, July 20, 2023 to meet members of the local community and celebrate the local volunteering and public service sector. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Public funding for King Charles III and royals has been recalculated due to windfarm deal profits
The U.K. Treasury says the amount of public funding for King Charles III and the royal family’s official duties has been recalculated for next year because of an unexpected profit boost from offshore wind farms on the monarch’s Crown Estate.
FILE - Frans Timmermans delivers a speech on the outcome of the COP26 in Glasgow, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Eastern France, on Nov. 24 2021. European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans said Thursday July 20, 2023 he wants to lead a new combined campaign by two left-leaning parties at Dutch parliamentary elections in late November. (Julien Warnand/Pool Photo via AP, File)
EU climate chief Frans Timmermans says he wants to lead combined center-left bloc in Dutch elections
European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans says he wants to lead a combined campaign by two left-leaning parties that are joining forces ahead of Dutch parliamentary elections in late November.

Max Blain, spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said EU officials had since “clarified their position.”

He said “it would have been entirely unacceptable for the EU to question the Falkland Islanders’ right to decide their own future.”

“To be clear, the Falkland Islands are British, that was the choice of the islanders themselves. The EU has rightly now clarified that their position on the Falklands has not changed after their regrettable choice of words.”

“The concern is any suggestion that EU states would recognize Argentina’s claims on the Falklands, which they have now clarified is incorrect,” he added.

Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the islands, which are about 300 miles (480 kilometers) from South America and home to some 3,500 people.

Argentina argues that the islands were illegally taken from it in 1833. Britain, which says its territorial claim dates to 1765, sent a warship to the islands in 1833 to expel Argentine forces who had sought to establish sovereignty over the territory.

Argentina invaded the islands in 1982, triggering a two-month war, won by Britain, that claimed the lives of 649 Argentine personnel, 255 British service members and three islanders.

Residents in 2013 voted overwhelmingly in favor of remaining an overseas territory of the United Kingdom.