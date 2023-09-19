United Nations General Assembly opens
Latin Grammy
Debris from F-35 jet found
India-Canada tensions
Nick Chubb injury
World News

UK inquiry: Migrants awaiting deportation are kept ‘in prison-like’ conditions at a detention center

Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman leaves after attending a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman leaves after attending a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — A British inquiry reported Tuesday that migrants awaiting deportation suffered physical and verbal abuse at a government-run detention center, and recommended that no one be kept in such “prison-like” conditions for more than 28 days.

Inquiry chairwoman Kate Eves said migrants suffered “shocking treatment” at the Brook House Immigration Removal Center near Gatwick Airport, south of London.

Eves said the facility had a “toxic” staff culture, and migrants faced racist and derogatory language, dehumanizing comments and the inappropriate use of force.

“The most serious of these incidents involved the application of pressure to a detained man’s neck while he was in extreme distress,” her report said.

Other news
FILE - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif leaves a court in Lahore, Pakistan, on Oct. 8, 2018. Sharif is claiming that the country’s former powerful military and spy chiefs orchestrated his ouster in 2017, when he was forced to step down after being convicted of corruption. Sharif spoke on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, to leaders of his Pakistan Muslim League party via a video link from London, where he has been living in self-imposed exile since 2019. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)
From London, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif blames ex-army chief for his 2017 ouster
FILE - A view of a Metropolitan police officer on patrol, in London, on Oct. 1, 2021. London’s police force says that over 1,000 officers are currently suspended or on restricted duties as the department steps up efforts to root out bad cops following a scathing report that found it was institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynistic in a statement released on Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
London police force says it will take years to remove officers accused of corruption and misconduct
Ned Heywood fettling the glaze on the clay plaque during the making of an English Heritage Blue Plaque, at Heritage Ceramics, The Workshop Gallery in Chepstow, Wales Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. English Heritage is preparing to unveil its 1,000th blue plaque, the famous discs that dot the walls of buildings throughout London, marking the places where scientists, artists, politicians and activists have made history. The charity is working to broaden the program to include more women, people from minority ethnic backgrounds and community groups so that it better reflects the diversity of the capital. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
London’s historic blue plaques seek more diversity as 1,000th marker is unveiled

“If you are going to detain people in immigration removal centers, you have to do so humanely,” Eves said.

Noting that the government had ignored previous calls for reform, she urged officials to heed her recommendations, especially the “incredibly important” 28-day detention limit.

The inquiry was launched in 2019, two years after a BBC documentary broadcast undercover footage of alleged abuse towards detainees at Brook House.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the government minister in charge of immigration, acknowledged there had been “failings in both oversight and governance to protect the welfare of detained individuals.”

She said the government would “carefully consider the findings” of the report.

Britain’s Conservative government has adopted an increasingly punitive approach to people who arrive in the U.K. by unauthorized means such as small boats across the English Channel. It has passed a law calling for small-boat migrants to be detained and then deported permanently to their home nation or third countries. The only third country that has agreed to take them is Rwanda, and that plan is being challenged in the U.K. courts.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the inquiry had “shown clearly that the Home Office is not able to provide basic levels of care and humanity for vulnerable people in detention.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration