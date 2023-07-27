Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war
World News

UK government’s routine housing of unaccompanied child migrants in hotels ruled unlawful

FILE - A view of the exterior of the Royal Courts of Justice, which houses the High Court, in London, on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012. Britain's government acted unlawfully when it routinely housed newly arrived unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels, the High Court ruled Thursday, July 27, 2023. A child protection charity brought legal action against Britain’s Home Office and local authorities in Kent, on England’s southern coast, over their treatment of unaccompanied migrant children. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

FILE - A view of the exterior of the Royal Courts of Justice, which houses the High Court, in London, on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012. Britain’s government acted unlawfully when it routinely housed newly arrived unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels, the High Court ruled Thursday, July 27, 2023. A child protection charity brought legal action against Britain’s Home Office and local authorities in Kent, on England’s southern coast, over their treatment of unaccompanied migrant children. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

By SYLVIA HUI
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government acted unlawfully when it routinely housed newly arrived unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels, the High Court ruled Thursday.

A child protection charity brought legal action against Britain’s Home Office and local authorities in Kent, on England’s southern coast, over their treatment of unaccompanied migrant children, saying the temporary housing arrangements deny the youngsters the statutory child protection safeguards to which they are entitled.

Justice Martin Chamberlain ruled that authorities breached legal duties of care owed to all children who require looking after, irrespective of their immigration status.

“Ensuring the safety and welfare of children with no adult to look after them is among the most fundamental duties of any civilized state,” the judge said.

Other news
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account
A church personnel inspects damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. In just a week, Russia has fired more than 125 missiles and drones at the Odesa region, hitting the historic city center that had been largely spared since the beginning of the war. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Angry Russia refuses to speak at UN meeting on its attacks on Ukraine’s key port city of Odesa
Campaigners, including many who are personally infected and affected by infected blood, hold placards as they gather in Westminster, London, calling for compensation for victims to be authorised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is giving evidence to the Infected Blood inquiry, Wednesday July 26, 2023. The inquiry was established in 2017 to examine how thousands of patients in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s. About 2,900 people died in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
UK prime minister urged to speed up compensation for infected blood scandal victims

Every Child Protected Against Trafficking, or ECPAT, the charity that brought the lawsuit, said hundreds of children had gone missing, with many potentially trafficked for criminal exploitation, as a result of the failures by government.

The judge said Home Office officials had been accommodating children in hotels for over two years.

Placing asylum-seeking children in hotels for “very short periods in true emergency situations” was acceptable, he said, but “it cannot be used systematically or routinely in circumstances where it is intended, or functions in practice, as a substitute for local authority care.”

The Home Office and Department for Education had opposed the legal challenges, saying the hotel use was “a matter of necessity.”

“It remains a child protection scandal that so many of the most vulnerable children remain missing at risk of significant harm as a consequence of these unlawful actions by the Secretary of State and Kent County Council,” said Patricia Durr, the charity’s chief executive.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government has pledged to crackdown on asylum-seekers arriving by small boats that make the risky journey across the English Channel from northern France. He has stressed that “stopping the boats” is his key priority in office.

More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain by crossing the Channel last year, and so far this year more than 12,000 others have made the crossing.

Earlier this month Parliament passed the government’s controversial Illegal Migration Bill, which will bar anyone who reaches the U.K. by unauthorized means from claiming asylum. Under the new law, officials can detain and then deport refugees and migrants to their home country or a “safe third country,” such as Rwanda.

The bill has been widely criticized by rights groups as unethical and in violation of the U.K.'s international human rights obligations.

Critics have also condemned the government over a huge backlog of asylum claims, which has left scores of people in hotels or other unsuitable accommodation while they wait for their claims to be processed.