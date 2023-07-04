This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Israeli soldiers drive an APC out of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
West Bank
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Rival Twitter app
Business

UK mortgage rates spike to highest level since Truss tax plan spooked markets

FILE - A woman walks past an estate agent in London, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Homeowners and renters in the U.K. are facing further grim news as mortgage rates hit levels not seen since unfunded tax cuts announced by the government last fall spooked investors. Financial information company Moneyfacts says the average rate for a five-year fixed rate mortgage in the U.K. hit 6.01% on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 5.97% the previous day. It comes after the Bank of England has raised interest rates to a 15-year high to battle high inflation. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

FILE - A woman walks past an estate agent in London, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Homeowners and renters in the U.K. are facing further grim news as mortgage rates hit levels not seen since unfunded tax cuts announced by the government last fall spooked investors. Financial information company Moneyfacts says the average rate for a five-year fixed rate mortgage in the U.K. hit 6.01% on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 5.97% the previous day. It comes after the Bank of England has raised interest rates to a 15-year high to battle high inflation. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By PAN PYLAS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Homeowners and renters in the U.K. faced further grim news Tuesday as mortgage rates hit levels not seen since unfunded tax cuts announced by the government last fall spooked investors.

With the Bank of England raising interest rates to a 15-year high of 5% to battle high inflation, it’s natural for lenders to increase the cost of borrowing to consumers and businesses. But inflation is proving more stubborn than expected, and the bank is expected to keep hiking rates, potentially to 6%, a level not seen since 2001.

That prospect is having a knock-on effect in the cost of mortgages. According to financial information company Moneyfacts, the average rate for a five-year fixed rate mortgage in the U.K. hit 6.01% on Tuesday from 5.97% the previous day.

Other news
FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 25, 2022. Britain’s House of Commons is likely to endorse a report that found Johnson lied to lawmakers about lockdown-flouting parties in his office. That would be a humiliating censure that would strip the former prime minister of his lifetime access to Parliament. Lawmakers on Monday, June 19, 2023 will debate a report by the Privileges Committee that found Johnson in contempt of Parliament, and are expected to approve its findings. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
UK police reopen partygate probe into lockdown-breaching Conservative ‘jingle and mingle’ bash
British police have reopened an investigation into lockdown-breaching government parties after viewing video of Conservative Party staffers dancing and drinking at a 2020 Christmas soiree.
FILE - Visitors look at the 5,000 year-old remains of Skara Brae village in the Scottish Orkney Islands, July 19, 2005, which was revealed by a huge storm in 1850. Sick of being ignored by far-away politicians, officials on Scotland’s remote Orkney Islands are mulling a drastic solution. They want to rejoin Norway, the Scandinavian country that gave them away as a royal wedding dowry more than 550 years ago. Orkney Islands Council is due to debate options for “alternative models of governance” on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. ( AP Photo/Naomi Koppel, File)
First Brexit, now Orxit? Politicians on Scotland’s Orkney Islands vote to explore more autonomy
Officials on the Orkney Islands have voted to explore ways of seeking more autonomy or even independence from neglectful U.K. governments.
FILE - Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, March 21, 2023. Lee said Tuesday, July 4, that eight pro-democracy activists who now live in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia will be pursued for life for alleged national security offenses, dismissing criticism that the move to have them arrested was a dangerous precedent. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, File)
Hong Kong leader says 8 pro-democracy activists who escaped to the West ‘will be pursued for life’
Hong Kong’s leader says eight pro-democracy activists who now live in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia will be pursued for life for alleged national security offenses.
United Kingdom Ambassador to the United Nations Dame Barbara Woodward speaks during a security council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
UN council to hold first meeting on potential threats of artificial intelligence to global peace
The U.N. Security Council will hold a first-ever meeting on the potential threats of artificial intelligence to international peace and security organized by the United Kingdom.

That’s the highest since the aftermath of last fall’s tax plan from Liz Truss’ short-lived government, which caused investors to lose faith in the state of Britain’s public finances.

The worry is that mortgage rates could surpass those levels if the central bank keeps hiking, creating another pain point amid a cost-of-living crisis that has fueled strikes by workers seeking higher pay.

“It gives me no pleasure to say that we could realistically see some fixed rates reach 7% before the summer is out,” said Paul Welch, CEO at London-based mortgage broker LargeMortgageLoans.com.

Rishi Sunak, Truss’ replacement as prime minister, made halving consumer price inflation in 2023 to around 5% his central pledge. However, with inflation running at 8.7% in the year to May, there are real doubts as to whether that ambition will be achieved.

While acknowledging Tuesday that inflation is “proving more persistent than people anticipated,” Sunak would not be drawn on the probability of his target being met.

Many homeowners will be cushioned from recent increases as they fixed their mortgages when the central bank’s main interest rate was near-zero during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, those whose fixed-rate terms expire over the coming months — more than 1 million households — will face much higher borrowing rates when they look to lock in new deals. Homeowners who are renting out properties also will be tempted to pass on their higher mortgage costs.

Unlike the U.S., where many homeowners fix their mortgage rates for 30 years, the prevailing habit in the U.K. is to fix a rate for much shorter periods of time. After that ends, they move to their lender’s usually higher variable rate or seek out other deals.