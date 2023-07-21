UK police shouldn’t have stopped French publisher under anti-terror laws, an independent review says

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
French electronic music duo The Blaze performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
AP Week in Pictures
FILE - Tony Bennett reacts after performing the song "I left My Heart in San Francisco" during his 80th birthday celebration at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, on Nov. 9, 2006. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards, graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
Tony Bennett dies
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin speaks to the media at a briefing in Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 21, 2023. Vershinin talked about Russia's decision to withdraw from a deal that allowed Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Russia-Ukraine updates
World News

UK police shouldn’t have stopped French publisher under anti-terror laws, an independent review says

By BRIAN MELLEY
 
LONDON (AP) — London police should not have used counter-terrorism powers to question and detain a French publisher at a train station in April on suspicion he might have been involved in violent protests, a report released Friday concluded.

Ernest Moret was on his way to the London Book Fair on April 17 when he was stopped by counter-terror border officers at St. Pancras Station, questioned for nearly five hours and then arrested and held overnight for refusing to provide the passcode to his phone — even though officers concluded he posed no threat to national security.

Jonathan Hall, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said officers should not have used Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, which gives them exceptional powers to root out terrorists, to determine if Moret had been involved in the turbulent pension reform demonstrations that had roiled France for months.

Other news
Street vendors sell Guatemalan flags as demonstrators gather to demand the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and her prosecutors Rafael Curruchiche and Cinthia Monterroso, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Police, agents search party offices of Guatemalan presidential candidate
Guatemalan agents and police have raided the offices of the Seed Movement of presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in the party’s formation.
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. The girl was rescued in Southern California on July 9, 2023, when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car, police said. The rescue occurred in Long Beach when officers responded to a trouble call and found the "visibly emotional and distressed girl," police said in a press release Thursday, July 20. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
Police say a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car.
FILE - Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kisses his partner as they pose with the trophy following the team's French League One soccer match loss to Clermont, in Paris, Saturday, June 3, 2023. French police are investigating a violent armed robbery that targeted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his home. The Paris prosecutor's office said Friday July 21, 2023 the player was targeted overnight Thursday to Friday. (Franck Fife/Pool Photo via AP, File)
French police investigate violent home robbery of Paris Saint-Germain ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
French police are investigating a violent armed robbery that targeted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his home.
Police officers investigate the scene of a stabbing rampage on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 21, 2023. A knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, killing one person, police said. (Shin Hyun-woo/Yonhap via AP)
1 person killed, 3 others wounded in knife attack in South Korea’s capital
A knife-wielding man has stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul. One person has died.

“The problem with exercising counterterrorism powers to investigate whether an individual is a peaceful protestor or a violent protestor is that it is using a sledge-hammer to crack a nut,” Hall said.

Moret’s lawyer said the Metropolitan Police needs to apologize and pay his client for jailing him and damaging his reputation.

“The report is a complete vindication of our client’s stance, citing his right to privacy, in refusing to supply his personal data to police,” attorney Richard Parry said. “The police demand was totally unjustified.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement it would refer the matter to the Independent Office of Police Conduct that investigates misconduct complaints and would review the findings.

“Schedule 7 is an important power in protecting the borders of the U.K. and remains a vital tool in our efforts to counter the terrorist threat,” Commander Dominic Murphy said. “But the public rightly expects that the use of such powers is always carefully considered, and as (the report) states: that there is constant vigilance and attention to safeguards to ensure it is not used in a way that is contrary to individual rights and the wider public interest.”

Moret’s arrest sparked outrage from publishers and free speech advocates at the time and the Metropolitan Police released no information about why they stopped him.

His employer and Verso Books, a radical London publishing house, complained that officers had justified their questioning by claiming Moret participated in the stormy protests against French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64. They said he also was asked to name anti-government authors the publisher worked with.

Hall said Moret was asked about people he associated with and his political views.

“This was an investigation into public order for which counter-terrorism powers were never intended to be used,” Hall said. “The rights of free expression and protest are too important in a democracy to allow individuals to be investigated for potential terrorism merely because they may have been involved in protests that have turned violent.”

Hall said in listening to recordings of the interrogation it was hard not to sympathize with Moret, who he said “showed dignified composure and good humour throughout, despite the inevitable impact on him of being told he was subject to counter-terrorism powers.” Moret told officers that the decision to detain him and seize his devices was “crazy” and “not normal” in a democracy, Hall said.

The publishers had said French authorities were complicit and had “whispered” questions to British authorities. Hall said there was no indication the counter-terror law had been used at the behest of any foreign country.

Hall noted that officers concluded that they did not think Moret was a threat to national security or would use violence for political means. Nonetheless, he had to provide a DNA sample and his phone and laptop were seized and he spent about 17 hours in custody.

British prosecutors decided last month not to charge Moret.

Hall recommended that officers’ Code of Practice be amended to specify that Schedule 7 powers not be used for public order policing and that officers should receive training to that effect.