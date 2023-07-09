BBC suspends presenter
Northern Lights
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”
$650 million Powerball
World News

UK police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after an SUV crashed into a Wimbledon school

FILE - Police officers investigate after a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. British police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into the elementary school. The Metropolitan Police force said Nuria Sajjad died in a London hospital on Sunday, July 9, 2023, three days after the crash. Another 8-year-old, Selena Lau, died Thursday after a Land Rover crashed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Prep School for girls. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Police officers investigate after a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. British police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into the elementary school. The Metropolitan Police force said Nuria Sajjad died in a London hospital on Sunday, July 9, 2023, three days after the crash. Another 8-year-old, Selena Lau, died Thursday after a Land Rover crashed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Prep School for girls. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Police officers set up cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. British police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into the elementary school. The Metropolitan Police force said Nuria Sajjad died in a London hospital on Sunday, July 9, 2023, three days after the crash. Another 8-year-old, Selena Lau, died Thursday after a Land Rover crashed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Prep School for girls. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Police officers set up cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. British police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into the elementary school. The Metropolitan Police force said Nuria Sajjad died in a London hospital on Sunday, July 9, 2023, three days after the crash. Another 8-year-old, Selena Lau, died Thursday after a Land Rover crashed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Prep School for girls. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — A second 8-year-old girl has died after an SUV crashed into an elementary school in the Wimbledon area of London, British police said Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police force said Nuria Sajjad died in a London hospital on Sunday, three days after the crash.

Sajjad’s family said in a statement that “Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.”

Other news
FILE - Porfirio Munoz Ledo, president of the Congress, looks at Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during the inaugural ceremony at the National Congress in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Ledo´s family announced Sunday, July 9, 2023, that the veteran politician has died at age 89. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, Mexico’s veteran political chameleon, has died
Mexico’s veteran political chameleon, Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, has died at the age of 89. His family did not give a cause of death, but he had been in ill health for some time.
The law office in Largo, Fla. is shown, Sunday, July 9, 2023, where the killing of attorney Steven Cozzi took place. Florida prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case of a plastic surgeon accused of killing a lawyer during an acrimonious battle over medical billing. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)
Florida prosecutors are laying out their case against a plastic surgeon facing the death penalty
Florida prosecutors are laying out their death penalty case against a plastic surgeon accused of killing a lawyer during an acrimonious battle over medical billing.
Leader of the opposition CCC party Nelson Chamisa addresses supporters at the party's launch rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party went to court Saturday, July 8, 2023 to challenge a police decision to ban it holding a rally in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party has been told it cannot hold the gathering in the town of Bindura north of the capital Harare on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)
Election tensions rise in Zimbabwe after police bar opposition party from holding a rally
Opposition party supporters in Zimbabwe have been chanting and singing freedom songs outside a courthouse Sunday following a decision to ban them from holding a rally six weeks before national elections.
Charred remains of a Cessna lie near the landing approach at French Valley Airport, in Murrieta, Calif., Saturday, July 8, 2023. The Los Angeles Times reports that, according to CalFire, six people died in the crash. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP)
Authorities identify 6 people killed in plane crash in southern California
Authorities have identified the six California residents who died Saturday when they were on a small plane that crashed after a flight that started in Las Vegas.

Another 8-year-old, Selena Lau, died Thursday after a Land Rover plowed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Preparatory School, a private school for girls in the quiet suburb.

The crash happened about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which is hosting the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Police said the collision, which happened while the children were having an outdoor end-of-year party on the school’s premises, was not terror-related.

The 46-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released on bail pending further investigation.

Several other people were taken to hospitals after the crash, including a woman in her 40s who remains in a serious condition.