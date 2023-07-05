(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
New York City Council races
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
World News

Suspect in Ukraine detonates explosives at a courthouse, killing himself and wounding 2 officers

Members of the media gather outside the Shevchenskivskyi court during a news conference by Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A man brought to court to stand trial blew himself up in the courthouse. The accused was attempting to escape custody at the time, according to a statement from the Kyiv city administration. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
1 of 3 | 

Members of the media gather outside the Shevchenskivskyi court during a news conference by Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A man brought to court to stand trial blew himself up in the courthouse. The accused was attempting to escape custody at the time, according to a statement from the Kyiv city administration. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, third from left, walks toward the media for a news conference outside the Shevchenskivskyi court in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A man brought to court to stand trial blew himself up in the courthouse. The accused was attempting to escape custody at the time, according to a statement from the Kyiv city administration. He used an "unidentified explosive device" the statement said. Two Ukrainian security personnel were wounded. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
2 of 3 | 

Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, third from left, walks toward the media for a news conference outside the Shevchenskivskyi court in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A man brought to court to stand trial blew himself up in the courthouse. The accused was attempting to escape custody at the time, according to a statement from the Kyiv city administration. He used an “unidentified explosive device” the statement said. Two Ukrainian security personnel were wounded. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
An ambulance leaves the Shevchenkivskyi courthouse past members of the media after an explosive device was detonated in the courthouse in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
3 of 3 | 

An ambulance leaves the Shevchenkivskyi courthouse past members of the media after an explosive device was detonated in the courthouse in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A criminal suspect died Tuesday when he detonated explosives inside a court building in the Ukrainian capital, and two police officers were wounded, officials said.

The suspect, Ihor Humeniuk, detonated an explosive device inside the Shevchenkivskyi District Court, as he made an abortive attempt to escape, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Humeniuk received the explosives and managed to bring them inside the court building. The two wounded officers belong to a special police unit.

Other news
In this handout photo released by Novaya Gazeta Europe via web site Novayagazeta.eu on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina sitts after giving her a medical treatment in Grozny, Russia. Unidentified masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya have attacked and beaten a journalist and a lawyer. The violent incident underlines human rights abuses in the region. Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov had just arrived in Chechnya to attend the trial of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of two local activists who have challenged Chechen authorities. (Novaya Gazeta Europe Novayagazeta.eu via AP)
Russian journalist sustained a brain injury and fractures during a brutal beating in Chechnya
A prominent Russian investigative reporter has received a brain injury and multiple fractures when she and a lawyer accompanying her were brutally beaten by unidentified assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya.
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking the freeway during protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Protesters took to the streets in support of Tel Aviv's police chief, who announced his resignation on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Thousands of Israelis cripple Tel Aviv highway to support police chief ousted by Netanyahu ally
Thousands of protesters have blocked Tel Aviv’s main highway and major intersections across Israel, in a spontaneous outburst of anger following the ouster of the city’s popular police chief.
People are seen on the grounds of Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe's processing plant in Goromonzi about 80 kilometers southeast of the capital Harare, Wednesday, July 5 2023. A Chinese mining company on Wednesday commissioned a $300 million lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe has one of the world’s largest reserves of the metal, which has seen a surge in demand globally due to its use in batteries in electric cars. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A Chinese mining company has opened a giant lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe
A Chinese mining company on Wednesday commissioned a $300 million lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe.
People walk in Independent Square during sunset in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Son of jailed Belarusian presidential hopeful handed 8-year sentence
The son of a jailed Belarusian presidential hopeful has been convicted and sentenced on charges that he and other activists rejected as trumped up.

Humeniuk has been in custody for eight years on charges of throwing a grenade during a demonstration outside the country’s parliament that killed three members of the National Guard and wounded more than 140 others in 2015.