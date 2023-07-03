A homeless person lies on the sidewalk while holding a water bottle, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in downtown Los Angeles. Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Excessive heat warnings
Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
A graffiti reading "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre - do not forget or forgive" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
Riots in France
FILE - President Barack Obama poses for a photo during a visit with service members at the White House Independence Day celebration July 4, 2012, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
What do presidents do on the Fourth of July?
Ground staff practice moving the covers on the outside courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, Britain, ahead of the championships starting tomorrow, on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Wimbledon
World News

International center opens to help hold Russian leadership accountable for aggression in Ukraine

Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, launching the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
1 of 8 | 

Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, launching the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of the Ukraine, left, and Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General, of the U.S. are seen during a joint press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, for the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
2 of 8 | 

Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of the Ukraine, left, and Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General, of the U.S. are seen during a joint press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, for the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ladislav Hamran, President of Eurojust, Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of the Ukraine, and Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General, of the U.S. are seen from left to right, during a joint press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, for the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
3 of 8 | 

Ladislav Hamran, President of Eurojust, Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of the Ukraine, and Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General, of the U.S. are seen from left to right, during a joint press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, for the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, Ladislav Hamran, President of Eurojust, Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of the Ukraine, and Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General, of the U.S. are seen from left to right, during a joint press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, for the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
4 of 8 | 

Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, Ladislav Hamran, President of Eurojust, Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of the Ukraine, and Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General, of the U.S. are seen from left to right, during a joint press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, for the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, Ladislav Hamran, President of Eurojust, Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of the Ukraine, and Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General, of the U.S. are seen from left to right, during a joint press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, for the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
5 of 8 | 

Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, Ladislav Hamran, President of Eurojust, Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of the Ukraine, and Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General, of the U.S. are seen from left to right, during a joint press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, for the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, Ladislav Hamran, President of Eurojust, Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of the Ukraine, and Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General, of the U.S. are seen from left to right, during a joint press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, for the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
6 of 8 | 

Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, Ladislav Hamran, President of Eurojust, Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of the Ukraine, and Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General, of the U.S. are seen from left to right, during a joint press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, for the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General of the U.S., right, and Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of the Ukraine, second right, look up as Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, fear left, Ladislav Hamran, President of Eurojust, second left, and Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, passing in the background, are seen during a joint press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, for the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
7 of 8 | 

Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General of the U.S., right, and Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of the Ukraine, second right, look up as Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, fear left, Ladislav Hamran, President of Eurojust, second left, and Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, passing in the background, are seen during a joint press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, for the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up prior to a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, launching the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
8 of 8 | 

Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up prior to a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, launching the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MIKE CORDER
 
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international center opened Monday in The Hague to support nations already building cases against senior Russian leaders for the crime of aggression resulting from the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is the latest step in concerted worldwide efforts to hold the Russian leadership criminally responsible for its war against Ukraine last year, triggering Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

The center is based at the headquarters of the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust. It will not issue indictments or arrest warrants for suspects. Instead, it will support investigations already underway in Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Other news
FILE - A dead chub and other dead fish are floating in the Oder River near Brieskow-Finkenheerd, eastern Germany, on Aug. 11, 2022. Germany’s government has accused Poland of failing to stop the dumping of pollutants that contributed to the deaths of hundreds of tons of fish in the Oder River in 2022. (Frank Hammerschmidt/dpa via AP, File)
Germany alleges Poland hasn’t stopped pollution that led to fish die-off in Oder River
Germany’s government has accused Poland of failing to stop the dumping of pollutants that contributed to the deaths of hundreds of tons of fish in the Oder River.
FILE - French WWII veteran of the Commando Kieffer Leon Gautier attends a ceremony in tribute to the 177 French members of the "Commando Kieffer" Fusiliers Marins commando unit who took part in the Normandy landings, as part of the 79th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-Montgomery, Normandy, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Leon Gautier, the last member of an elite French unit that joined U.S. and other Allied forces in the 1944 D-Day invasion to wrest Normandy from Nazi control, died Monday July 3, 2023 at 100 years old. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)
Leon Gautier, last member of French D-Day military commando, dies at 100
The last surviving member of an elite French unit that joined U.S. and other Allied forces in the D-Day invasion has died. Leon Gautier was 100 years old.
FILE - Visitors look at the 5,000 year-old remains of Skara Brae village in the Scottish Orkney Islands, July 19, 2005, which was revealed by a huge storm in 1850. Sick of being ignored by far-away politicians, officials on Scotland’s remote Orkney Islands are mulling a drastic solution. They want to rejoin Norway, the Scandinavian country that gave them away as a royal wedding dowry more than 550 years ago. Orkney Islands Council is due to debate options for “alternative models of governance” on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. ( AP Photo/Naomi Koppel, File)
Some in Scotland’s Orkney Islands want to return to Norway after 550 years
Sick of being ignored by far-away politicians, officials on Scotland’s remote Orkney Islands are mulling a drastic solution.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez talk before the start of an EU summit in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 3, 2023. Commissioners of the European Union, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, arrive in Madrid to review the Spanish government's plans for its six-month Presidency of the EU Council. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
EU commissioners arrive in Madrid to discuss plans for Spain’s EU presidency
Commissioners of the European Union are meeting with the Spanish government to review Spain’s plans for its six-month Presidency of the EU Council.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said in a statement that the launch was “a clear signal that the world is united and unwavering on the path to holding the Russian regime accountable for all its crimes.”

He added that there is “unfortunately, a gaping hole in accountability for the crime of aggression in the international criminal justice architecture.”

The European Union’s executive commission is funding the initiative and agreed Monday to an initial 8.3 million euros ($9 million) in financial support.

The International Criminal Court is investigating crimes in Ukraine and has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

The ICC’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, welcomed the opening, saying there is no hope for accountability “unless evidence is preserved, unless it is collected, unless it is well understood.”

The ICC does not have jurisdiction to prosecute aggression in Ukraine because Russia and Ukraine have not ratified the Rome Statute that founded the court.

Kostin said Kyiv plans to join the court’s 123 member states.

“I hope that it will be ratified sooner than later and practically,” he said, “our country is ready to do it. The only question is when the parliament will be ready to vote,” he said.

The United States also is not an ICC member state but is supporting international efforts to deliver justice in Ukraine. A newly appointed Special Prosecutor for the Crime of Aggression, Jessica Kim, will represent the US at the new center in The Hague.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. told reporters that Washington last week provided the first batch of evidence to an international database of crimes in Ukraine.

“It will not be our last,” he added. He declined to elaborate on the nature of the evidence.

Kostin said that Ukrainian prosecutors already have identified more than 600 people — in absentia — suspected of involvement in the crime of aggression and indicted 312 of them.

While countries around the world are working together to build cases, it remains unclear where they would be prosecuted. Ukraine is pushing for the establishment of an international tribunal, while others, including the United States, support a court rooted in Ukraine’s legal system but with some elements of international law.

Despite those differences, Kostin said the nations involved in the new center are united in their efforts to deliver justice for aggression.

“If the crime of aggression would not have been committed. There would be no other 93,000 incidents of war crimes,” he said.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine