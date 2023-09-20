Nagorno-Karabakh
UN General Assembly latest
UAW strike
Temple University
Hurricane Nigel
World News

Ukraine’s allies make legal arguments at top UN court in support of Kyiv’s case against Russia

View of the Peace Palace which houses World Court where Ukraine's legal battle against Russia over allegations of genocide used by Moscow to justify its 2022 invasion, resumed in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Russia seeks to have a groundbreaking case tossed out at the International Court of Justice, also known as the Word Court, in a case which will see Ukraine supported by a record 32 other nations in a major show of support for the embattled nation. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
1 of 2 | 

View of the Peace Palace which houses World Court where Ukraine’s legal battle against Russia over allegations of genocide used by Moscow to justify its 2022 invasion, resumed in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Russia seeks to have a groundbreaking case tossed out at the International Court of Justice, also known as the Word Court, in a case which will see Ukraine supported by a record 32 other nations in a major show of support for the embattled nation. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Presiding judge Joan Donoghue, center, follows judge Peter Tomka, right, and is followed by judge Ronny Abraham, left, as they enter the World Court where Ukraine's legal battle against Russia over allegations of genocide used by Moscow to justify its 2022 invasion, resumed in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Russia seeks to have a groundbreaking case tossed out at the International Court of Justice, also known as the Word Court, in a case which will see Ukraine supported by a record 32 other nations in a major show of support for the embattled nation.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
2 of 2 | 

Presiding judge Joan Donoghue, center, follows judge Peter Tomka, right, and is followed by judge Ronny Abraham, left, as they enter the World Court where Ukraine’s legal battle against Russia over allegations of genocide used by Moscow to justify its 2022 invasion, resumed in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Russia seeks to have a groundbreaking case tossed out at the International Court of Justice, also known as the Word Court, in a case which will see Ukraine supported by a record 32 other nations in a major show of support for the embattled nation.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By MIKE CORDER
 
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukraine’s international allies filed into the United Nations’ top court on Wednesday to support Kyiv’s case against Russia that alleges Moscow twisted the genocide convention to manufacture a pretext for its invasion last year.

The hearing came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.N. General Assembly in New York that Russia is “weaponizing” everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine — and warned world leaders that the same could happen to them.

An unprecedented 32 states were making brief legal arguments Wednesday to the 16-judge panel at the International Court of Justice, which is holding hearings into Moscow’s assertions that the World Court does not have jurisdiction and should throw out Ukraine’s case.

Kyiv filed its case two days after Russia invaded Ukraine. It argues that the attack was based on false claims by Russia of acts of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine.

Other news
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends the meeting of the 'Ukraine Defense Contact Group' at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
US defense chief urges nations to dig deep and give Ukraine more much-needed air defense systems
View of the Peace Palace which houses World Court where Ukraine's legal battle against Russia over allegations of genocide used by Moscow to justify its 2022 invasion, resumed in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Russia seeks to have a groundbreaking case tossed out at the International Court of Justice, also known as the Word Court, in a case which will see Ukraine supported by a record 32 other nations in a major show of support for the embattled nation.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Ukraine lawyers insist that UN’s top court has jurisdiction to hear Kyiv’s case against Russia
A Ukrainian serviceman from the 3rd Assault Brigade who goes by the call sign 'Sheva' eats a piece of bread in a trench on his position at the frontline a few kilometers from Andriivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, September 16, 2023. The brigade announced Friday they had recaptured the war-ravaged settlement which is less 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, in the country's embattled east. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko).
Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east

Ukraine insists the court has jurisdiction. Kyiv’s allies supported that stance Wednesday.

Legal representatives including Australian Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue told judges that the case is about a dispute between Ukraine and Russia over the 1948 Genocide Convention that should be settled by the court.

While most of the national presentations in the court’s ornate Great Hall of Justice were dry legal arguments, Canada’s representative, Alan Kessel, underscored what was at stake.

“Canada and the Netherlands recall the profound consequences of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in immense human suffering,” Kessel said. “It is against this backdrop that we intervene as part of our commitment to the protection and promotion of the rules-based international order and the peaceful settlement of disputes in which this court plays a vital role.”

The court’s panel of international judges will likely take weeks or months to reach a decision on whether the case can proceed. If it does, a final ruling could still be years away.

___

Find AP’s stories about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine