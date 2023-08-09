Sen. Feinstein briefly hospitalized after fall
Ohio’s Issue 1 fails
Russia-Ukraine war
Henry Ruggs sentenced
Live updates: Maui wildfires
Politics

US to send $200 million in military aid to Ukraine

By TARA COPP, LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will provide Ukraine with $200 million in weapons and ammunition to help sustain Kyiv’s counteroffensive as troops on the front lines face significant hurdles against a well-entrenched Russian defense, according to two U.S. officials.

This latest package will include missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Patriot air defense system, munitions for howitzers and tanks, Javelin rockets, mine-clearing equipment, 12 million rounds of small arms ammunition and demolition munitions, said a U.S. official. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid has not yet been publicly announced.

The aid comes as the U.S. funding for Ukraine is nearly all spent and the Biden administration is expected to request a new package of supplemental aid from Congress to continue that support.

Ukraine has already received more than $43 billion from the U.S. since Russia invaded last year. Those funds have provided weapons systems like howitzers and millions of rounds of ammunition to fight back against the much larger Russian military. Due to the intense and bloody land war there, much of the ammunition and weaponry has already been used up.

Other news
People walk past a mural painted in colours of the Serbian flag, that reads: "When the Army returns to Kosovo…" in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Kosovo is a former province in Serbia whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize. Most ethnic Serbs in Kosovo also have refused to acknowledge Kosovo's statehood that is backed by the United States and most EU nations but not Russia and China. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Top US and EU lawmakers say West is too soft on Serbia when it comes to easing Kosovo tensions
In this photo provided by the Zaporizhzhia administration Press Office, rescuers work on the scene of a building damaged after Russian missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Zaporizhzhia administration Press Office via AP)
2 dead in a Russian attack on a Ukrainian city while a blast near Moscow kills 1 and wounds dozens
FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2020 file photo, President Andrzej Duda addressees supporters after voting ended in the presidential election in Lowicz, Poland. Poland’s president has announced that the country will hold its parliamentary election on October 15. The announcement on Tuesday marks the official start of an electoral campaign that has informally been underway for months and is being shaped by Russia’s war against Ukraine. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
Poland to hold parliamentary election on Oct. 15, launching campaign in shadow of war in region

In eastern areas of the country, intense fighting between the two sides means that along the front line, “multiple changes” in position and control take place within a day, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, said Wednesday on her official Telegram channel.

The Biden administration is funding the Ukraine war effort through two programs. presidential drawdown authority, or PDA, which pulls weapons from existing U.S. stockpiles; and the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, or USAI, which funds long-term contracts for larger weapons systems like tanks that need to be either built or modified by defense companies. Both funding tracks run through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

The administration would already be out of PDA money for fiscal year 2023 if the Pentagon had not discovered it made an accounting error by overvaluing previous rounds of weapons systems given to Ukraine. As a result, it has about $6.2 billion left in PDA money to keep support going until Congress approves additional funds. This latest aid package of $200 million is being drawn from that surplus.

“We feel confident that we can continue to supply Ukraine with what it needs on the battlefield,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said at a press briefing Tuesday. “I’m just not going to get ahead of anything in terms of any supplemental or any additional requests to Congress.”

There is also about $600 million remaining in fiscal year 2023 USAI funds.