FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
Politics

Pentagon says cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cluster munitions provided by the United States have now arrived in Ukraine, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The munitions — which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets — are seen by the U.S. as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its offensive and push through Russian front lines. U.S. leaders debated the thorny issue for months, before President Joe Biden made the final decision last week.

U.S. leaders have said the U.S. will send a version of the munition that has a reduced “dud rate,” meaning fewer of the smaller bomblets fail to explode. The unexploded rounds, which often litter battlefields and populated civilian areas, cause unintended deaths. U.S. officials said Washington will provide thousands of the rounds, but provided no specific numbers.

Other news
FILE - French serviceman operate a mortar during a joint French US exercise in Capu Midia, on the Black Sea shore, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. France’s parliament has approved a boost to military spending spurred on by Russia's war in Ukraine. The new budget bill includes 413 billion euros ($450 billion) in defense spending through the rest of this decade, which is the most significant spending hike in half a century. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
France’s parliament approves big boost in military spending, spurred by Ukraine war
France’s parliament has approved a boost to military spending spurred on by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Peter Nikitin, a Russian pro-democracy activist residing in Serbia, shouts slogans during a protest against Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Nikitin said Thursday, July 13, 2023, that Serbian authorities have banned him from entering the country upon return from a trip abroad. Nikitin is well known as a fierce critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has been one of the organizers of antiwar and pro-democracy protests in Serbia by the Russians and Ukrainians living in the country. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Russian anti-war activist says he was banned entry into Serbia at Belgrade airport
A Russian pro-democracy activist residing in Serbia and a fierce critic of the invasion of Ukraine says Serbian authorities have banned him from entering the country upon return from a trip abroad.
Olena Yahupova sits for a portrait in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Yahupova, a city administrator who was forced to dig trenches for the Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia, says, “If we don’t talk about it and keep silent, then tomorrow anyone can be there— my neighbor, acquaintance, child.” (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Takeaways from the AP investigation into thousands of Ukrainian civilians held by Russia in prisons
Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are detained in a network of formal and informal prisons across Russia and the territories it occupies, where they endure routine torture, psychological abuse and even slave labor.
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels large Russian missile and drone attack that injures civilians in Kyiv
Ukrainian officials said air defenses shot down 20 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia mostly at the Kyiv region.

Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, the director of operations for the Joint staff, told reporters on Thursday that “cluster munitions have indeed been delivered to Ukraine at this point.” But it wasn’t clear if Ukrainian troops have used them yet.

Biden described the decision to provide the projectiles as “very difficult,” citing their record of killing civilians. Over 120 countries across the world — but not the U.S., Russia or Ukraine — have signed on to an international convention prohibiting the production of cluster munitions and discouraging their use. Both Moscow and Kyiv have deployed the munitions during the war, and Ukrainian regional officials have regularly accused Russian forces of using them to target civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday thanked Biden for the U.S. military aid, and said shipments of controversial cluster munitions would help Ukraine’s fight against Russia. The two met during NATO’s summit in Lithuania, where Western nations made fresh pledges of weapons and ammunition to fight Russia’s invasion.