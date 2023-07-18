FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Politics

US says Ukraine has significant combat power not yet committed to the war

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a news conference with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
1 of 3 | 

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a news conference with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
2 of 3 | 

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
3 of 3 | 

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian forces have a “significant amount of combat power” that hasn’t yet been committed to the war, the top U.S. military officer said Tuesday, saying Kyiv is conserving some of its tactical effort while troops slowly work their way through deadly Russian minefields.

Speaking to reporters after defense leaders from around the world met to discuss Ukraine’s military needs, Army Gen. Mark Milley was asked about the slow pace of Ukraine’s offensive to take back territory seized by Russia. He said Ukraine will decide when to use the combat power and complex training the U.S. and allies have provide. He flatly dismissed suggestions the offensive is failing.

“It is far from a failure, in my view. I think that it’s way too early to make that kind of call,” said Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “Right now they are preserving their combat power. And they are slowly and deliberately and steadily working their way through all these minefields, and it’s a tough fight. It’s a very difficult fight.”

Other news
Comforted by Khrystyna Liubymska, top, Zynaida Nedoleshko weeps next to a casket carrying the remains of her nephew, Roman Shadlovskyi, during a reburial service for him in Bucha, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Ukrainian armed forces veteran, who was initially buried in a mass grave as an unidentified victim after being killed last year by Russian troops, received a reburial Tuesday after a DNA test confirmed his identity. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
In Ukraine, a family’s ordeal to identify and honor a veteran killed in Bucha ends after 16 months
The family of a Ukrainian veteran who was tortured and killed during the Russian occupation of Bucha finally has been able to give him a proper burial.
A sign for SLB, formerly Schlumberger, is displayed at the building on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Houston. Major American providers, the largest being SLB, of oilfield services supplied Russia with millions of dollars in equipment for months after its invasion of Ukraine, helping to sustain a critical part of its economy even as Western nations launched sanctions aimed at starving the Russian war effort. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Top US firms supplied equipment to keep Russian oil flowing after Ukraine invasion
America’s top oilfield services companies sold millions of dollars in vital oil equipment to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.
Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. Tuesday, July 18, 2023. DeSantis visited South Carolina to file his 2024 candidacy for president. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Trump and his legal woes overshadow DeSantis as he rolls out military policy plan in South Carolina
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a brief news conference Tuesday as part of a shift in strategy for his presidential campaign, but the governor took only four questions, almost all of which centered on the party’s front-runner Donald Trump.
In this photo taken from a video released by Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, cars drive tore XAZ the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait after opening a reverse traffic in Krasnodar region of south Russia on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Traffic on the automobile part of the bridge was restored after midnight, the first cars went along the extreme right lane of the Taman-Kerch direction. While traffic is allowed only for cars, trucks are still transported through the ferry crossing. (Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin via AP)
Russia targets Ukraine’s port of Odesa and calls it payback for a strike on a key bridge to Crimea
Ukraine said its forces shot down Russian drones and cruise missiles targeting the Black Sea port of Odesa in what Moscow called “retribution” for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge to the Crimean Peninsula.

Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with reporters at the close of the 14th meeting of the Ukraine contact group, which is made up of the defense and military leaders from more than 50 nations. The group met virtually Tuesday to discuss how to continue to meet Ukraine’s need for weapons and training.

Austin said he asked allies to “continue to dig deep into their military stocks,” particularly for ammunition, which Ukraine urgently needs.

The officials announced no new military aid, but the U.S. this month agreed to provide thousands of cluster munitions to Ukraine, and included them in an $800 million aid package. The munitions, which are being taken from Pentagon stocks, began arriving in Ukraine for the war effort last week. Overall the U.S. has provided more than $40 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Austin and Milley’s comments came as tensions between the U.S. and Russia continue to spike. There has been a recent series of close calls between Russian and U.S. military aircraft over Syria, including a Sunday incident when a Russian fighter jet flew very close to a U.S. surveillance plane that was carrying a crew of four.

The Russian Su-35 flew so close to a U.S. MC-12, that it forced the American plane to go through the turbulent wake, putting the crew’s lives in danger.

Lt Gen Alex Grynkewich, the commander of U.S. Air Forces Central, said Tuesday that “these actions against a manned aircraft represent a new level of unsafe and unprofessional actions by Russian aircraft operating in Syria” He said flying into the turbulance reduced the U.S. crew’s ability to safely operate their aircraft. The MC-12 is a twin engine turbo prop.

Asked about the recent incidents, Milley said the U.S. is “monitoring it very closely. As to the reason why the little bit of an uptick, I’m not really certain. We’ve got analysts trying to figure that out.” He added that U.S. forces in the region have the capabilities and the authorities they need to protect themselves.