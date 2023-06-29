Ukraine holds drills in Zaporizhzhia to prepare for radiation leaks from Russian-held nuclear plant

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
World News

Ukraine holds drills in Zaporizhzhia to prepare for radiation leaks from Russian-held nuclear plant

Ukrainian emergency workers wearing radiation protection suits disinfect a man from radiation during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
1 of 10 | 

Ukrainian emergency workers wearing radiation protection suits disinfect a man from radiation during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Ukrainian emergency worker wearing a radiation protection suit attends training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
2 of 10 | 

A Ukrainian emergency worker wearing a radiation protection suit attends training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian emergency workers wear radiation protection suits during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
3 of 10 | 

Ukrainian emergency workers wear radiation protection suits during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Ukrainian emergency worker wearing radiation protection suit attends training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
4 of 10 | 

A Ukrainian emergency worker wearing radiation protection suit attends training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian emergency workers wearing radiation protection suits check the radiation level of passengers of a bus during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
5 of 10 | 

Ukrainian emergency workers wearing radiation protection suits check the radiation level of passengers of a bus during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian emergency workers wearing radiation protection suits cover a man by blanket during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
6 of 10 | 

Ukrainian emergency workers wearing radiation protection suits cover a man by blanket during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Ukrainian emergency worker wearing radiation protection suit checks the radiation level of the bus during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
7 of 10 | 

A Ukrainian emergency worker wearing radiation protection suit checks the radiation level of the bus during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian emergency workers wearing radiation protection suits disinfect ambulances during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
8 of 10 | 

Ukrainian emergency workers wearing radiation protection suits disinfect ambulances during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian emergency workers wearing radiation protection suits move a man into an ambulance during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
9 of 10 | 

Ukrainian emergency workers wearing radiation protection suits move a man into an ambulance during training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s biggest, relies in large part on water from the now-emptying reservoir at the Kakhovka dam. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The plant has been under Russian occupation since 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)
10 of 10 | 

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The plant has been under Russian occupation since 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By VASILISA STEPANENKO
 
Share

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Dressed in white and yellow protective suits and armed with devices to detect radiation levels, Ukrainian emergency workers took part in a drill Thursday to prepare for a potential risk of radiation leakage from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Dozens of civilians joined the drill on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia, located around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest.

In a tent set up to provide first aid, emergency workers practiced hosing people down with soap and going through the motions of administering treatment to individuals who play-acted victims from possible radiation-affected areas.

Other news
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third from left, pose for a photo with Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, third right, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, center, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom, second from left, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson, fourth from left, and Ukrainian officials during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg and others to address the war’s effect on ecology
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Thursday with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and prominent European figures who are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the 16-month-old Russian invasion.
Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence leaves the National Celebrate Life rally after speaking at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Pence makes a surprise trip to Ukraine and meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Former Vice President Mike Pence has made a surprise visit to Ukraine, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and touring the war-torn country as it fights Russian aggression.
FILE - A truck drives past cases of beer at the Budejovicky Budvar brewery in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Monday, March 11, 2019. Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. beer giant Anheuser-Busch over use of the Budweiser brand, registered a fall in its 2022 net profit and exports due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and high inflation driven by soaring energy prices. Budejovicky Budvar NP, a 127-year-old state-owned brewery, said Thursday June 29, 2023, its net profit reached almost 201 million Czech crowns ($9.3 million) in 2022, more than 40% down from the previous year. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
Czech brewer Budvar’s 2022 net profit is 40% down due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and high inflation
The Czech brewer Budvar, which has been embroiled in a long legal dispute with U.S. beer giant Anheuser-Busch over the use of the Budweiser brand, has registered a fall in its 2022 net profit and exports.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and European Council President Charles Michel speak with the media as they arrive for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
EU leaders to assess Putin’s position in talks with NATO and Ukraine chiefs at summit
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have taken center stage at the European Union summit.

Russia occupied the plant in the early stages of the war. Over the past year, it has become a focal point of concern as Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the plant.

Ukraine’s military intelligence recently claimed, without providing evidence, that Russia is planning a “large-scale provocation” at the nuclear power plant in the southeast of the country. Last week, members of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government briefed international representatives on the possible threat.

Should something happen at the plant, the people would be brought from radiation-contaminated areas to a location where they would be given medical and psychological assistance, the emergency services said.

Next stop would be a temporary center where people would be washed to wipe away surface radiation and then transported to evacuation points.

Larysa Mykolaieva, who took part in the drill, said while it made her anxious, she understands why it is being undertaken. Her family has already stocked up on large bottles of drinking water, stored food supplies, and purchased masks to prepare for a possible disaster.

“We need to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Mykolaieva said.

Last year, when a threat of an accident at the plant first arose, Ukraine established a crisis response headquarters. Thursday’s drill was not the first time exercises were held.

According to the emergency services, in case of a nuclear disaster at the plant, approximately 300,000 people would be evacuated from the areas closest to the facility. That covers four regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv. The evacuation would be mandatory.

People will be allowed to bring their pets with them, according to the services. Buses, trains, and personal cars would be used for the evacuation from the affected zone.

Depending on the wind direction and the spread of radiation, people would be taken to safer areas within Ukraine.

“There are different scenarios, but we are preparing for the most critical one,” Yurii Vlasenko, the Ukranian deputy minister of energy said.

___

Associated Press writers Dmytro Zhyhinas and Hanna Arhirova in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this story.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine