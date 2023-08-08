First base umpire Lew Williams has 3 calls overturned in Nationals-Phillies game

Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
REMOVES INCORRECT SECOND SENTENCE FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
2023 MTV VMA nominations
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
Sports

First base umpire Lew Williams has 3 calls overturned in Nationals-Phillies game

First base umpire Lew Williams walks the field after a video review during the third inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

First base umpire Lew Williams walks the field after a video review during the third inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Out at first? Nope, safe, all thanks to three blown calls by first base umpire Lew Williams.

Upon further review, Williams went 0-for-3 on challenged calls in the first game of a doubleheader between the Nationals and Phillies on Tuesday.

Williams, who was called up from Triple-A as a fill-in umpire, got the assignment at first base in the opener. He missed his first call in the second inning when Washington’s Ildemaro Vargas was called out at first on a bad throw by Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler. Replay showed Bryce Harper’s foot was off the bag and Vargas was ruled safe.

In the third, Nick Castellanos was called out at first base on a long throw from third by Vargas. The Phillies challenged and the replay showed Castellanos beat the throw. He was called safe after a review.

His time at first almost didn’t last long. Williams again called Castellanos out on starter Trevor Williams’ pickoff attempt. Again, the Phillies challenged; again, replay showed he was safe. Castellanos got his hand on the bag and escaped the tag.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb