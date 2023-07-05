(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
World News

UN: Millions left with no aid as West Africa suffers worst hunger crisis in 10 years

FILE- Malnourished children wait for treatment in the pediatrics department of Boulmiougou hospital in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, on April 15, 2022. The United Nations food agency says millions of hungry people in West Africa are left without aid because it is struggling with limited funding to respond to the region's worst hunger crisis in 10 years. In a statement issued Wednesday, July 5, 2023 by the U.N. World Food Program, a top official described the situation in the region as tragic. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia, File)

FILE- Malnourished children wait for treatment in the pediatrics department of Boulmiougou hospital in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, on April 15, 2022. The United Nations food agency says millions of hungry people in West Africa are left without aid because it is struggling with limited funding to respond to the region’s worst hunger crisis in 10 years. In a statement issued Wednesday, July 5, 2023 by the U.N. World Food Program, a top official described the situation in the region as tragic. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By CHINEDU ASADU
 
Share

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The U.N. World Food Program said Wednesday that millions of hungry people in West Africa are without aid as the agency struggles with limited funding to respond to the region’s worst hunger crisis in a decade.

Nearly half of the 11.6 million people targeted for food aid during the June to August lean season are not receiving any assistance, the agency said in a statement. It warned that hundreds of thousands of people are at risk of joining armed groups, getting married early or engaging in “survival sex” in their desperation to survive.

“We’re in a tragic situation. During this year’s lean season, millions of families will lack sufficient food reserves to sustain them until the next harvests in September,” said Margot Vandervelden, WFP interim regional director for Western Africa. “We must take immediate action to prevent a massive slide into catastrophic hunger,” she said.

Other news
FILE - A worker walks next to a pile of sacks of food earmarked for the Tigray and Afar regions in a warehouse of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Semera, the regional capital for the Afar region, in Semera, Ethiopia, Feb. 21, 2022. The United Nations food relief agency has suspended aid deliveries to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region amid an internal investigation into the theft of food meant for hungry people, according to four humanitarian workers. (AP Photo, File)
UN agency suspends food aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray amid theft
The United Nations food relief agency has suspended aid deliveries to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region amid an internal investigation into the theft of food meant for hungry people, according to four humanitarian workers.
FILE - Students rush to get to school on time in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 27, 2023. The food assistance agency of the United Nations announced Wednesday, April 26, 2023 that it is expanding operations in Venezuela by providing hot meals to 16,000 children and adults in more than 100 schools. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)
World Food Program adds hot meals to Venezuela operations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The food assistance agency of the United Nations announced Wednesday that it is expanding operations in Venezuela by providing hot meals to 16,000 children and adults in more than 100 schools.

Long before last year’s flooding and Russia’s war in Ukraine, West Africa already was facing its worst food crisis in 10 years with more than 27 million hungry people mainly as a result of conflicts but also due to drought and the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food insecurity in West and Central Africa is now affecting 47.2 million people in this year’s lean season which is when hunger peaks, the WFP said, with women and children the most vulnerable groups.

“Malnutrition rates have also surged, with 16.5 million children under 5 set to be acutely malnourished this year – an 83 percent rise from the 2015-2022 average,” the agency said.

In central Sahel countries of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger where jihadists have become increasingly deadly, U.N. agencies estimate that the number of people fleeing violence there has nearly quadrupled from 30,000 in January to 110,000 people in June.

“We need a twin-track approach to stop hunger in the Sahel – we must address acute hunger through humanitarian assistance while tackling the structural causes of food insecurity by increasing investments in resilient food systems and expanding government social protection programmes,” Vandervelden added.