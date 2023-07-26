UN panel says it’s concerned about human rights violations in Uganda in recent years

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. The crane lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Some people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to Mayor Eric Adams .(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
World News

UN panel says it’s concerned about human rights violations in Uganda in recent years

FILE - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni attends the state funeral of Kenya's former president Daniel Arap Moi in Nairobi, Kenya on Feb. 11, 2020. Human rights violations including extrajudicial killings in Uganda in recent years have raised the concern of a panel of United Nations experts. Uganda's security forces face growing allegations of brutality in their encounters with perceived opponents of the government of President Yoweri Museveni. (AP Photo/John Muchucha, File)

FILE - Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni attends the state funeral of Kenya’s former president Daniel Arap Moi in Nairobi, Kenya on Feb. 11, 2020. Human rights violations including extrajudicial killings in Uganda in recent years have raised the concern of a panel of United Nations experts. Uganda’s security forces face growing allegations of brutality in their encounters with perceived opponents of the government of President Yoweri Museveni. (AP Photo/John Muchucha, File)

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
 
Share

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Human rights violations including extrajudicial killings in Uganda in recent years have raised the concern of a panel of United Nations experts.

The U.N. Human Rights Committee in findings released Wednesday also urged authorities in the East African country to repeal a recently enacted law that prescribes the death penalty for some homosexual acts.

The committee pointed to reports of arbitrary arrests and detention by police and security forces targeting political opponents, journalists, lawyers, human rights defenders, sex workers, and LGBTQ+ people.

Other news
Illustration about malaria and mosquitoes transmitting the disease. (Illustration/Amelia Bates, Grist via AP)
As temperatures rise, mosquitoes are also on the move. Scientists worry that could mean more malaria
As global warming pushes temperatures up, the elevation range where malaria-carrying mosquitoes thrive is rising.
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, left, shakes hands with Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, right, at State House in Entebbe, Uganda Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Iran's president has begun a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)
Iran’s leader, visiting Africa, attacks Western support for homosexuality as among ‘dirtiest’ things
Iran’s president on a rare visit to Africa has sharply criticized Western nations’ support for homosexuality as “one of the dirtiest things which have been done in human history.”
FILE - A gay Ugandan man covers himself with a pride flag as he poses for a photograph in Uganda on March 25, 2023. Washington is imposing visa restrictions for some targeted Ugandans accused of "undermining the democratic process" after the enactment of an anti-gay law in the East African country, a statement said Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo, File)
US imposes visa restrictions for some Ugandans following adoption of anti-gay law
Washington is imposing visa restrictions for Ugandans it accuses of “undermining the democratic process” after the enactment of an anti-gay law in the East African country.
FILE - Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivers his speech at a interreligious meeting, in Rome on Oct. 6, 2021. The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged the Anglican Church of Uganda to reject the country’s new anti-homosexuality law, saying its support for the legislation was a “fundamental departure” from the global Anglican movement’s commitment to protect the dignity of all people. Archbishop Justin Welby, spiritual leader of worldwide Anglican Communion, said Friday, June 9, 2023, that he had written to Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba to express his “grief and dismay” over the Ugandan church’s position on the law.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
Archbishop of Canterbury urges Anglican Church of Uganda to reject anti-homosexuality law
LONDON (AP) — The archbishop of Canterbury has urged the Anglican Church of Uganda to reject the country’s new anti-homosexuality law, saying its support for the legislation was a “fundamental departure” from the global Anglican movement’s commitment to protect the dignity of all people.

The panel’s report was its first review of Uganda since 2004.

A government spokesman was not immediately available for comment on the committee’s findings.

Uganda’s security forces face growing allegations of brutality in their encounters with perceived opponents of the government of President Yoweri Museveni, a U.S. ally who has held power since 1986.

Cases of extrajudicial killings “should be looked upon and perpetrators punished,” the U.N. panel said, urging Uganda’s security forces to “stick strictly to the principles of necessity and proportionality.”

The opposition National Unity Platform party has led calls for Museveni and some members of his security personnel to face possible criminal charges at the International Criminal Court. While Museveni has condemned some security personnel for using excessive force when dealing with civilians, his critics say he should be held responsible for abuses committed under his watch.

A new law targeting homosexuals has put Uganda under an intense international spotlight. The law, which has wide support at home, has been criticized by rights activists and economic benefactors including the World Bank. The U.S. has warned of economic consequences over legislation described by Amnesty International as “draconian and overly broad.”

“We don’t understand this law,” Jose Manuel Santos Pais, a member of the U.N. committee, said Wednesday. He added that his panel was “appalled” by the legislation.

Homosexuality is criminalized in more than 30 of Africa’s 54 countries. Some Africans see it as behavior imported from abroad and not a sexual orientation.