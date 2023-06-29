UN votes to establish independent body to clarify fate of over 130,000 Syrians missing in conflict

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian rebellion
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The end of affirmative action
This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Election 2024
Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
More frequent heat waves in the southern US
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL players suspended
World News

UN votes to establish independent body to clarify fate of over 130,000 Syrians missing in conflict

FILE - Syrians walk along in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, on Nov. 26, 2021. The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Thursday, June 29, 2023, that will establish an independent body to determine what happened to more than 130,000 people missing as a result of the conflict in Syria.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Syrians walk along in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, on Nov. 26, 2021. The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Thursday, June 29, 2023, that will establish an independent body to determine what happened to more than 130,000 people missing as a result of the conflict in Syria.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The United Nations headquarters building is seen from inside the General Assembly hall, on Sept. 21, 2021. The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Thursday, June 29, 2023, that will establish an independent body to determine what happened to more than 130,000 people missing as a result of the conflict in Syria.(Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - The United Nations headquarters building is seen from inside the General Assembly hall, on Sept. 21, 2021. The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Thursday, June 29, 2023, that will establish an independent body to determine what happened to more than 130,000 people missing as a result of the conflict in Syria.(Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By EDITH M. LEDERER
 
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Thursday that will establish an independent body to determine what happened to more than 130,000 people missing as a result of the conflict in Syria.

The resolution, an important response to appeals by their families and loved ones, was adopted by the 193-member world body on a vote of 83-11 with 62 abstentions. Among those opposing the resolution was Syria, which said it will not cooperate with the new institution. Russia, China, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba and Iran also voted no.

The resolution, spearheaded by Luxembourg, noted that after 12 years of fighting in Syria “little progress has been achieved in alleviating the suffering of families by providing answers as to the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons.”

Other news
FILE - A Syrian national flag waves as vehicles move slowly on a bridge during rush hour, in Damascus, Syria, on Feb. 28, 2016. The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Thursday, June 29, 2023, that the 12-year conflict in Syria has pushed 90% of its population below the poverty line, and that millions face cuts in food aid next month because of a funding shortfall. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
UN warns that 90% of Syrians are below the poverty line, while millions face cuts in food aid
The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that the 12-year conflict in Syria has pushed 90% of its population below the poverty line and millions face a 40% cut in emergency food aid in July because the $5.4 billion U.N. humanitarian appeal for Syria – the world’s largest – is only 12% funded.
Hamrin Alouji, the mother of 13-year-old Peyal Aqil, goes through her daughter's photographs at their family home in Qamishli, Syria, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Alouji said her daughter was coming home with her friends on May 21 after a school exam when a recruiter for the Revolutionary Youth approached her - the youth branch of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and entered a center belonging to the group with him. Her friends waited for her outside, but she never came out. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
Recruitment of children by armed groups in Syria is on the rise, even as fighting subsides
A U.N. report says armed groups across Syria are recruiting children into their ranks in growing numbers, even as fighting is subsiding.
FILE - Displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community look for clothes to wear among items provided by a charity organization at the Nowruz camp, in Derike, Syria on Aug. 12, 2014. The Netherlands and Belgium have joined an international investigation into atrocities committed against the Yazidi minority in Syria and Iraq, the European Union's judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, announced Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed, File)
Netherlands and Belgium join international probe into crimes against Yazidis in Syria and Iraq
The European Union’s judicial cooperation agency says the Netherlands and Belgium have joined an international investigation into atrocities committed against the Yazidi minority in Syria and Iraq.
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California shows an ancient Roman-era mosaic that was illegally imported. A California man has been found guilty of illegally importing the ancient mosaic from Syria. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles says 56-year-old Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi was convicted Wednesday, June 21, 2023, of one count of entry of falsely classified goods. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California via AP)
California man convicted of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria
A California man has been found guilty of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria. The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles says 56-year-old Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi was convicted Wednesday of one count of entry of falsely classified goods.

It authorizes the establishment of an Independent Institution of Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic, under U.N. auspices, “to clarify the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons … and to provide adequate support to victims, survivors and the families of those missing.”

It says victims, survivors and the families of the missing should be represented in the new body, which will be guided by principles including “do no harm,” impartiality, transparency and the confidentiality of sources and information.

Under the resolution, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres must present terms of reference for the new institution within 80 working days and take steps to speedily establish the body and put it in operation. It requests the U.N. chief to report on implementation of the resolution within 100 working days.

Luxembourg’s U.N. ambassador, Olivier Maes, told the General Assembly before the vote that “every day families, especially women, face administrative and legal difficulties, financial uncertainties and deep trauma as they continue to search for their missing loved ones.”

He noted that Guterres recommended in a report last August that U.N. members consider establishing an independent institution to clarify the fate of the missing. The U.N. chief cited insufficient coordination among current bodies dealing with Syria’s missing and said families often had to report disappearances to multiple places.

Maes said the new institution will be “a one-stop shop” and serve as a single place to collect and compare data and ensure coordination and communication with all parties.

Syrian Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh called the resolution “politicized,” saying it clearly reflects “flagrant interference in our internal affairs” and provides new evidence of the “hostile approach” of the United States and other Western nations to his country.

Urging a “no” vote, he said Syria has addressed the issue of missing persons, processed all claims of disappearances submitted to law enforcement authorities and carried out “independent investigations in accordance with Syrian law and on the basis of available information and resources.”

U.S. deputy ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis said many of the missing were unjustly detained or taken by the parties to the conflict, including individuals believed to be missing at the hands of the Islamic State extremist movement and other terrorist groups.

“Nearly every Syrian family is affected by this issue,” he said. “Confirming the fate and whereabouts of the miissing, securing their release, and returning the remains of those who perished to their families is a moral and humanitarian imperative.”

DeLaurentis said that “even with limited or no initial cooperation from Damascus, we believe this institution will make meaningful progress.”

Syria’s uprising-turned conflict, now in its 13th year, has killed nearly a half million people and displaced half of its prewar population of 23 million. The International Commission on Missing Persons cites U.N. estimates that in 2021 more than 130,000 Syrians were missing as a result of the conflict.

In the run-up to the vote, over 100 civil society organizations and 23 U.N. human rights experts had urged the General Assembly to establish an independent institution.

The organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch and a dozen Syrian groups, called on U.N. member nations “to support the families’ right to truth.” They noted that the call was also supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross and others.