After Supreme Court decision, university to offer free tuition to some in-state students

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
After Supreme Court decision, university to offer free tuition to some in-state students

FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week’s Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday.

Beginning with the incoming class in 2024, free tuition and required fees will be provided to undergraduates from North Carolina whose families make less than $80,000 annually, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a message to campus. The school has also hired additional outreach officers to spread awareness of the new policy in under-resourced communities and to recruit students from across the state.

“We want to make sure students know financial constraints should not stand in the way of their dreams,” Guskiewicz said.

Mohammad Ahmadi poses for a portrait in Alexandria, Va., Friday, July 7, 2023, while holding a phone showing a digital photograph of his relative Nasrat Ahmad Yar who was shot and killed on July 3, in Washington, while working as a ride-share driver. Ahmad Yar was an Afghan immigrant who'd worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Serkan Gurbuz)
An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in Washington
An Afghan immigrant who’d worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan was shot and killed this week in the United States.
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Iowa's Republican-controlled Legislature will aim to enact a ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy during a rare special session that starts Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a draft of the bill show. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Iowa Republicans will pursue a 6-week abortion ban during a special session that starts Tuesday
The Republican-controlled Legislature in Iowa will aim to enact a ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy during a rare special session that starts Tuesday.
FILE - Milton Champion, head of Maine's Gambling Control Unit, speaks to reporters about proposed rules for sports betting in the state, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Champion was punished with a weeklong suspension without pay for tweets posted from his personal account about women and a white nationalist group, officials said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine’s top gambling regulator suspended for tweets about women and white nationalists
Maine’s top gambling regulator has been punished with a weeklong suspension without pay for tweets posted from his personal account about women and a white nationalist group.
FILE - United States skateboarding legend Tony Hawk attends at the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa" in Milan, Italy, March 12, 2017. Hawk is mentoring 10-year-old Reese Nelson, of Canada, ahead of the X Games. Nelson will be competing in the women’s vert and the best trick events at the upcoming games. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
A 10-year-old Canadian girl is wowing the skateboarding world. Tony Hawk is her mentor for X Games
Skateboarding is more than just a way of life for Reese Nelson, it’s all she’s ever known. The 10-year-old from Calgary can’t remember when she first started skating or when she first dropped into a halfpipe, it’s just been omnipresent in her life.

Those who apply in the upcoming admissions cycle will be the first group to do so after the Supreme Court held that race cannot be a factor in college admissions, news outlets reported. The ruling forces institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Tuition and fees for fulltime in-state students in the 2023 academic year add up to about $9,000, news outlets reported.